‘The Girl From Plainville’ arrives in Spain on July 10 by StarzPlay – Video

The shocking story of Michelle Carter, the young woman who was charged with involuntary manslaughter for urging her boyfriend to commit suicide with text messages, has made the leap into the world of fiction with ‘The Girl From Plainville’. Hulu’s original bet represents the return of the platform to the field of true crimewhich already helped them to amass good reviews with ‘The Act’, and like that fiction, this will land in Spain from the hand of StarzPlay.

The streaming platform has already announced that it had acquired the rights of fiction starring Elle Fanning, and has now revealed with this trailer that the premiere will take place on July 10, three months after its broadcast in the United States. Spain will be just one of the territories where ‘The Girl From Plainville’ can be seen through StarzPlay, as it will also be available in the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg , the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico.

The miniseries focuses on what happened around Carter after the death of her boyfriendConrad Roy III, detailing the situations that led to his death and its consequences. Chloë Sevigny and Colton Ryan complete the leading trio of the serieswhich has been developed by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus from the Esquire article written by Jesse Barron.