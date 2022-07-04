“The Girl From Plainville”: Can a text message kill? | Launch of the Starzplay platform

Romeo and Juliet. glee. Under the same star. The holy triad I prayed to Michelle Carter, the young woman who at the age of 17 began to imitate all those stories with a tragic corollary. In 2014, her boyfriend took his own life and The girl went to trial charged with involuntary manslaughter. The weapon? The messages that she sent by cell phone (“take bleach”, “stick yourself with a dagger”, “I would love to be your Juliet”, “it is now or never”). The Girl From Plainville (premiere next Sunday by Starzplay) recreate the fact ten episodes. “We wanted to have empathy and an open mind without judging, litigating or taking a predetermined position. Basically, we wanted to be honest and show the humanity of those involved,” he tells Page/12 Liz Hannah, who carried out the project with Patrick Macmanus (Dr Death).

Elle Fanning (The Great) is the girl referred to in the title. In addition to her nuanced portrayal of her, another achievement of her proposal is her clinical portrait of this romance without falling back on any of the idioms of the “sick lit” phenomenon and its audiovisual derivation (Two meters from you, If I decide to stay, 13 reasons why). What is suggestive is to see the adolescent who lives her illusory reality as if she belonged to one of those stories. “We wanted to avoid the clichés of that genre,” Hannah assures. In that sense, according to the showrunners, the role of Lisa Cholodenko (Unbelievable, My family) as director of the first and third episode. “As a filmmaker she focuses on the little idiosyncrasies of the characters that have impact much larger than expected. I was very clear that did not want to gloat in the media morbidity but in the construction of history. The case challenges you as to how you are going to show it and Lisa had a firm hand,” says Macmanus.

The event takes up the question that was asked on the benches in Massachusetts: Can a person be held responsible for a crime over a text message? Like the documentary I love you, now you diethis issue is linked to other topics such as media prosecution, the use of barbiturates in teenagers and social networks as an identity springboard in adolescents. “To be honest, all of that was already in the story. I’m not going to lie and say that it was easy because we could very easily fall into sensationalism and that was exactly what we didn’t want to do. There was no need to add more drama and tragedy to this case. I think that one of the aspects that we were most interested in working on was the construction of the stereotype of the villainess The backlash and cruelty on social media can be surprising,” says Macmanus.

-The story has some surprising tensors, which of these helped you to make the story?

P.M: -Before the investigation we did not know that the relationship between them was so toxic, we assumed it but the level of toxicity was very deep, the nature of their relationship was that and it went from one side to the other.

-What does the generational distance contribute to the portrait?

P.M: -We were quite ignorant of how a relationship is cooked these days because our generation did not grow up with cell phones and social networks. The bullying currently it seems much more insidious than it was in the past, there was always bullying but now it is not only referred to a school classroom, it goes out to the world instantly and the youngest have to deal with this.

LH: -Now there is a general awareness about how women should be represented in the media so that they do not fall into the figure of the “villain”, you can see it in the movement free britney or with Monica Lewis, but with Michelle Carter that did not happen. It was vilified From the first moment. I personally became interested in this project for that reason and our intention was to move away from that portrait.

-It is said that reality is bigger than fiction and for Michelle Carter the limits between both worlds had been erased. How did you work on that aspect?

-In the mind of Michelle Carter reality and fiction interconnected. You can see it in how he acted and in the messages he sent. She was living out her “Young Adult” fantasy. She was very influenced by works of that genre, like many other people, and social networks greatly influence this construction of celebrity. Everyone wants to be at the center of a story and it’s hard to separate yourself from that spotlight if you’re impressionable. We wanted to explore how all of that played out in her head.