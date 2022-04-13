‘The Girl From Plainville’ Cast Ages: How Old Are The Actors?

ads

Hulu is on a roll with dramatic shows that are based on real-life events. For example, The Girl From Plainville tells the story of Michelle Carter. Michelle was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 based on text messages she sent to her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, encouraging him to end her life.

The Girl From Plainville is a fictionalized version of Michelle’s relationship with Conrad and the trial that followed her death.

The real-life Michelle was only 17 years old when she sent the text messages to Conrad, who committed suicide at the age of 18. But how old are the cast of The Girl From Plainville compared to their real-life counterparts?

‘The Great’ star Elle Fanning plays Michelle Carter. Source: Steve Dietl/Hulu

Michelle during her trial in ‘The Girl From Plainville’

Actress Elle Fanning is the spitting image of Michelle in The Girl From Plainville. The actress is currently 24 years old according to her IMDb page, which makes her six years older than Michelle was when she was in a relationship with Conrad.

Broadway singer Colton Ryan plays Conrad Roy. Source: Steve Dietl/Hulu

Conrad’s story is at the heart of ‘The Girl from Plainville’

Conrad Roy is portrayed by Broadway actor Colton Ryan, who was the understudy for the role of Conner Murphy in the musical Dear Evan Hansen, a role he also reprized for the film adaptation.

According to Colton’s IMDb page, the actor is 26 years old, making him eight years older than Conrad at the time of his death.

‘Kids’ actress Chloë Sevigny takes on the role of Conrad’s mother. Source: Steve Dietl/Hulu

Lynn takes the stand at Michelle’s trial.

Chloë Sevigny’s hair is dyed dark brown to play Lynn Roy, Conrad’s mother, in The Girl From Plainville.

According to Gossip Next Door, the real Lynn is 49 years old. Chloë’s IMDb page states that the Boys Don’t Cry star is 47 years old, making Chloë the closest in age to her real-life counterpart of all the cast members.

Broadway veteran Norbert Leo Butz plays Conrad’s father. Source: Steve Dietl/Hulu

Conrad Roy II is the father of the late Conrad Roy III.

Norbert Leo Butz plays Conrad Roy III’s father, Conrad Roy II. The real-life Conrad Roy II is 50 years old, according to the same Gossip Next Door report.

In addition to being an actor, Norbert is also an accomplished singer who has played many roles on Broadway (and has two Tony Awards to prove it). Norbert is 55 years old, according to IMDb.

‘Mad Men’ star Cara Buono takes on the role of Michelle’s mother. Source: Steve Dietl/Hulu

Cara and Kai play Michelle’s parents in ‘The Girl From Plainville’

Michelle Carter’s mother, Gail, is played by Mad Men and The Sopranos star Cara Buono. Gossip Next Door writes that Gail was born sometime in April 1967, making her 55th birthday sometime in 2022.

By comparison, Cara is 48 years old, according to her IMDb profile.

The actor who plays Michelle’s father has appeared in everything from ‘NCIS’ to ‘The Rookie.’ Source: Steve Dietl/Hulu

David and Gail watch their daughter’s trial in ‘The Girl From Plainville’

Rounding out the list of main cast members is Kai Lennox, who plays David Carter, the father of Michelle Carter. The Gossip Next Door report on the Carters writes that the real David is currently 58 years old.

Kai’s IMDb page does not state his age, so there is no way to compare the ages of the two men.

New episodes of The Girl From Plainville drop every Tuesday on Hulu.

