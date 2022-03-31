‘The Girl from Plainville’: Colton Ryan visited the Kmart parking lot where Conrad Roy died

hulu Miniseries, The girl from Plainville, breathes new life into the case of Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III. Roy committed suicide in 2014 after texting Carter. She encouraged him to go ahead with his plan to die. Now, in 2022, Colton Ryan joined The Plainville Girl cast to represent Roy. And he even visited the place where Roy died.

Colton Ryan joined the cast of ‘The Girl from Plainville’ as Conrad Roy III

Colton Ryan as Conrad Roy | Steve Dietl/Hulu

The Plainville Girl describes what happened between Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III before her death. So how did Conrad Roy die? He died by suicide after inhaling carbon monoxide fumes in a parked truck.

before joining The Plainville Girl cast, Colton Ryan portrayed Connor Murphy in both the Broadway production and the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen. Dear Evan Hansen told the story of a young student who pretended to have a close relationship with a deceased student in order to get closer to his family.

“I think you can already imagine what that phone call to my mom went like,” Ryan told Variety. “She was kind of like, ‘Should she know something? I have to worry? And I asked myself that same question. It’s just an introspective thing that you start to think, like, what is it about me that I bring to this dark place?

Colton Ryan visited the Kmart parking lot where Conrad Roy died

Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter | Steve Dietl/Hulu

after joining The Plainville Girl cast, Colton Ryan investigated Conrad Roy. According to Variety, Ryan spoke with a member of the Roy family while he was preparing for his role. He did not elaborate on the experience. He also traveled to Fairhaven, Massachusetts, where Roy lived. Ryan went to the Kmart parking lot where Roy parked the truck and was also killed.

“It really felt like a symbolic thing,” Ryan explained. “It’s dark, but the Kmart that appears so often is gone. The Kmarts are gone. It has an ending. There is now a tractor supply store. I sat there and tried to open up.”

MassLive redoes the texts between Roy and Michelle Carter where Carter encourages Roy to drive away in his truck to die by suicide. “Just go somewhere in your truck and there’s no one out there right now because it’s an awkward time,” Carter texted her. “If you don’t do it now, you never will, and you can say you will tomorrow, but you probably won’t.”

The cast of ‘The Girl From Plainville’ wanted to remain sensitive to Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy’s text exchanges

Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter and Colton Ryan as Conrad Roy | Steve Dietl/Hulu

While Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy’s text exchanges are public, The Plainville Girl The cast wanted to remain sensitive to the content.

“Ultimately, it ends in such a tragedy, and these [families] they’re still alive and we have to be sensitive to them,” Elle Fanning told Entertainment Weekly. “So it had to be told in the right way that it could actually be helpful, and possibly help someone who is hurting, without trying to sensationalize suicide, like a lot of shows do.”

“As an actor, those texts are the bible,” added Colton Ryan. “There is no subtext to texting, as I learned. There is only the way you get it because texting is a lot of identification. … And working with Elle on that, I think we both feel a similar emotion because this is a very grounded naturalistic show that also has all these fantasy sequences that I honestly think the heightened parts, the fantasy, are the most honest. ideas about Michelle and Coco”.

How to get help: In the US, call National Lifeline for Suicide Prevention at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at crisis text line.

Check out the showbiz cheat sheet on Facebook!

RELATED: ‘The Girl From Plainville’: Elle Fanning Talks About Michelle Carter Possibly Watching The Show