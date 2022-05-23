



Preview of the drama series, based on a true story, starring Elle Fanning, which Starzplay will premiere on July 10.

With very good reviews after its premiere in March on the HULU screen, it arrives at Starzplay “The Girl From Plainville”whose story is based on the Esquire article written by Jesse Barron. Starring Elle Fanning in the role of Michelle Carter is the true story of her unprecedented case of a suicide via text message.

The six-episode miniseries explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to his death and, subsequently, her conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

Alongside Fanning, the series stars Chloe Sevigny as Lynn Roy colton ryan as Conrad Coco Roy III, good face as Gail Carter Kai Lennox as David Carter and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad “Co” Roy II.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, the series is written and produced by the co-directors Liz Hannah (The Post, The Dropout, Mindhunter) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death), and also produced by Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward Echo Lake. Consulting producers are Barron and Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die). Kelly Funke directs for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions, under her overall deal with UCP.

It will premiere on Sunday, July 10 ON Starzplay.

