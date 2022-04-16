Entertainment

‘The Girl from Plainville’: Elle Fanning didn’t talk to the real Michelle Carter before filming

Photo of James James
hulu Miniseries, The Plainville Girl, describes the tragic story of Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III. Roy committed suicide in 2014 after a history of mental illness, and text messages showed that Carter apparently encouraged him to keep going. Elle Fanning plays Carter in the miniseries, and the actress explained why she didn’t contact Carter before filming.

How accurate is ‘The Girl from Plainville’? The story centers on Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy.

The Hulu miniseries focuses on Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy’s relationship before his death. It gives Carter more background than those who focused on the criminal case probably learned before. And she also gives her character more humanity, as the text messages she sent to Roy before her death made many of her fans wonder what she was really like on a day-to-day basis. .

