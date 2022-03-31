‘The Girl from Plainville’: Elle Fanning Discusses the Possibility of Michelle Carter Watching the Show

by hulu The Plainville Girl tells the story of Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III. Roy committed suicide in 2014, and text evidence showed that Carter encouraged him to stay in a moving truck to die of carbon monoxide poisoning. Now, Elle Fanning, who joined The Plainville Girl played as Michelle Carter, is talking about the show. And she pondered if she thinks Carter will watch.

Elle Fanning Joined The Cast Of ‘The Girl From Plainville’ As Michelle Carter

Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter | Steve Dietl/Hulu

Whom The Plainville Girl Based on? While the Hulu miniseries shares the story of Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III, the title references Carter. Carter hails from Plainville, Massachusetts, about 35 miles from Roy’s hometown. They met during a separate family vacation in Florida. They met only a few times in person while keeping in touch via text message.

Elle Fanning plays Michelle Carter, a high school student in The Plainville Girl to emit. She spoke with Collider about taking on the role and the care she took in playing the woman who was mistreated by the media.

“We really wanted to not sensationalize the story in any way and show more of all these characters, both families, just not do what the media did, which was like cover it up in one way and not show the facts or the details behind it all.” Fanning explained.

Elle Fanning Talked About Michelle Carter Possibly Watching The Miniseries

Colton Ryan as Conrad Roy and Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter | Steve Dietl/Hulu

Elle Fanning joined The Plainville Girl cast with the intention of sharing a more complete example of who Michelle Carter really is or could have been. But she doesn’t know if Carter will see the miniseries.

“Of course you think of her looking at him, because why not?” Fanning told Vanity Fair. “I can understand that, not wanting to relive it. … I hope she at least does something that the media didn’t do for her.”

“I’m not taking sides for what happened, but I do feel a lot of empathy for the fact that this young woman came into the spotlight in this way,” added co-creator Patrick Macmanus. “I hope we haven’t done any harm and that she recognizes that we really weren’t trying to sensationalize her journey in her life.”

Michelle Carter will turn 25 in 2022. While she may never make any public statements about the series, her probation ends in August 2022. She’s more likely to say something after it ends.

What was Michelle Carter accused of?

So what was Michelle Carter charged with and how long did she spend in jail? According to Esquire, she was charged with involuntary manslaughter in February 2015. The case moved forward in June 2017 after several appeals. Ultimately, she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and received a prison sentence of two and a half years. The sentence was later reduced to 15 months.

Carter only served 12 of the 15 months due to good behavior. “Millisecond. Carter has been a model inmate in Bristol County,” Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, said at the time. “She has attended programs, had a job inside the jail, has been courteous to our staff and volunteers, has gotten along with other inmates, and we have not had any discipline issues with her.”

As stated above, Carter’s parole ends on August 1, 2022.

How to get help: In the US, call National Lifeline for Suicide Prevention at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at crisis text line.

