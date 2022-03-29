‘The Girl From Plainville’: Release Date, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Hulu has already released quite a few shows based on true crime stories. This week they will continue that trend with The Plainville Girl. The series will follow the shocking true story of Michelle Carter, who through a text message encouraged an 18-year-old boy named Conrad Roy III to take her own life. After Roy’s death, Carter’s actions led to an unprecedented trial and conviction. Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

Joseph Cataldo (Michael Mosley) and Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning) in ‘The Girl from Plainville’ | Steve Dietl/Hulu

Who stars in the Hulu series?

The Plainville Girl starring Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter. The 23-year-old actress is known for her starring role as Catherine on the Hulu original series. The great. Fanning surprised fans by how similar her character looks to him in promotional photos for The Plainville Girl. “She looks like Michelle Carter holy s***,” one Reddit user wrote.

Colton Ryan joins the cast as Conrad Roy III. Ryan played Connor Murphy in the film version of Dear Evan Hansen. Other notable cast members to watch out for include Chloë Sevigny and Robert Leo Butz, who play Conrad’s grieving parents. Finally, Cara Buono and Kai Lennox complete the cast as Michelle Carter’s parents.

Trailer and plot of ‘The Girl from Plainville’

The Plainville Girl follows the true story of Michelle Carter, who was convicted of manslaughter related to the suicide of Conrad Roy III in 2014. According to Entertainment Tonight, Carter and Roy met while vacationing in Florida.

The two subsequently maintained a relationship primarily through text messages for the next two years. Although Carter lived in Plainville, MA, and Roy lived in Mattapoisett, just an hour’s drive away, the couple only met in person a few times.

Roy and Carter had struggled with mental health issues their entire lives. The first, in fact, had attempted suicide several times before his eventual death. In the subsequent investigation, authorities found text messages from Carter encouraging Roy to end his life.

However, the texts also revealed that Carter had initially expressed distress over Roy’s suicidal thoughts and encouraged him to seek help. Still, Carter was tried and ultimately convicted of involuntary manslaughter in an unprecedented case. The Plainville Girl draws heavily from a 2017 Esquire article of the same name.

How to watch ‘The Girl from Plainville’

The first three episodes of The Plainville Girl drops on Hulu on March 29. After that, Hulu will release one episode per week every Tuesday. The series will consist of eight episodes in total, with the final episode scheduled for May 3. The first three episodes of The Plainville Girl they are titled “Star-Crossed Lovers and Things Like That”, “Turtle” and “Never Have I Ever”.

How to get help: In the US, call National Lifeline for Suicide Prevention at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at crisis text line.

