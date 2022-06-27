“The Girl from Plainville”, the drama with Elle Fanning about a crime that shocked the United States

Based on the true story of Michelle Carter, a young woman from a small town in Massachusetts who was accused of persuading her boyfriend to commit suicide. (starzplay)

A teenage girl guilty of persuading her boyfriend to commit suicide is the premise of this story. The series will be called The Girl from Plainvillecentered on a crime based on a real-life case, starring a young woman named Michelle Carter, played by the American actress, model and film and television producer, Elle Fanning (Maleficent and Maleficent: mistress of evil).

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Directed by Liz Hannah Y Patrick Macmanuswho were also its creators, the shocking story tells that in a small town in Massachusetts, the young Michelle was accused of said case, since her boyfriend was found dead due to a suicide incited by her.

Elle Fanning, star of “The Girl from Plainville.” (Starzplay/Hulu)

In addition to Fanningthis production is also integrated by colton ryan, Chloe Sevigny, Callie Brook McClincy, Aleks Alifirenko Jr.., Kai Lennox Y Ella Kennedy Davis; among others. The Girl from Plainville already had a release to the public through Huluone of its official distributors, on March 29, 2022. The series was presented at the SXSW on March 12, 2022 and now arrives in Latin America in Starzplaythe official platform in charge of its distribution.

The real-life case happened in July 2014

“You are going to heaven. No more pain. It’s okay to be scared and it’s normal, I mean, you’re about to die.” This was one of many more shocking messages for which Michelle Carter was found guilty during a month of June 2017, for “involuntary manslaughter” due to the suicide committed by her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. The young Conrad was found dead inside his truck in a supermarket parking lot in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, after inhaling carbon monoxide.

The drama “The Girl from Plainville” is based on a true life story, which occurred in the year 2014, in the United States. (hulu)

How have critics reacted to The Girl from Plainville

A large number of well-known media outlets gave their ratings and opinions on this American drama and crime production. This was what some had to say: Daniel D’Addario of Variety, expressed that the series “exhibits a careful and sensitive approach to a complicated story about two minors. The best thing is when he shows the world through his characters.”

Another of the media that gave its opinion regarding this was The Hollywood Reporterwith Angie Han, who said, “The Girl from Plainville delves beyond the gory details to unearth a compassionate and devastating portrait of two troubled teens.” It received mostly positive scores, applauding the sober and outstanding performances of its protagonists. Fanning Y Ryan.

“The Girl From Plainville”: “Can’t Fight This Feeling” – Episode 104 (Steve Dietl/Hulu)

The Girl from Plainville opens on July 10 by Starzplay

KEEP READING:

Rodrigo Santoro for the premiere of “Without Limits”: “I spent a year locked up with my wife, my daughter and Magallanes”

“Top Gun: Maverick”: It exceeded one billion dollars and became the second highest grossing film in the world

Releases that you can enjoy on streaming platforms in the coming days