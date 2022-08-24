The Girl from Plainville : the recreation of the umpteenth media crime

Last week I commented on the current outbreak of fictions based on real crimes type ‘true crime’ with the analysis of ‘The Staircase’, so it seemed interesting to me to continue in that line with another similar series, ‘The Girl from Plainville’ , which reconstructs another of those morbid stories that have generated numerous headlines.

In this case, the differentiating factor is the central crime for which the teenager Michelle Carter was accused, inciting her boyfriend Colton Roy to commit suicide over a series of text messages, which caused the girl to be publicly lynched both in the tabloids and especially on social media throughout the process after poor Colton’s suicide.

‘The Girl from Plainville’ follows the usual structure of fictional ‘true crime’, providing more context for those obsessed with that case, while introducing it to those who are. as in my case. We did not know the real story on which it is based, leaving Elle Fanning to shine in a big way with her perfect mimicry of the protagonist Michelle Carter, as we are going to analyze below.

File: The Girl from Plainville 8 ep 60 m Mar-May 2022 String: Hulu (USA) / Starzplay (E)

Synopsis: The suicide of the seventeen-year-old Conrad Roy opens a series of questions about the causes that have led him to make such a tragic and irreversible decision, in the face of the absolute desolation of his parents and his girlfriend Michelle.

The investigation of the case begins to cast many doubts about Michelle’s behavior the days before the suicide, especially due to a series of revealing text messages that make the prosecution take action on the matter to accuse her of involuntary manslaughter and start a long ordeal. trial for the girl, with the press taking front row seats throughout the process.

The beggining: Patrick McManus was an aspiring actor for many years, but he could not get past the status of extra with a phrase or defined characters with the # symbol and a number after it.

In the field of writing, he had better luck and began working on series such as ‘Marco Polo’, ‘Happy!’ and finally the excellent ‘Dr Death’, another widely publicized series based on true events that took him up the ranks of screenwriters

When the production company of ‘Dr Death’ bought the rights to develop an article published in Esquire magazine by Jesse Barron on the Michelle Carter case, McManus was the person chosen to develop the series with the acquiescence of the star Elle Fanning who was also co-producer of the project.

McManus began to work on the development but quickly realized that he needed a female voice at his side to create the series in a much more balanced way, so Elle Fanning proposed Liz Hannah, a brilliant screenwriter (The Post. Mindhunter) with the one who had worked on the movie ‘All the Bright Places’ and who was on the writing team for ‘The Dropout’.

At Fanning’s insistence, Hannah agreed and began four-handing with McManus to write the first episode and serve as co-showrunners for the entire season.

Their writing and filming was affected by the pandemic and they decided to shoot the series in the coastal city of Savannah in the state of Georgia to make it go through the coast of Massachusetts, which is where the cities of Plainville and Fairhaven are located, where the film is located. actual action.

Its premiere in the spring of this year was preceded by the following promotion with an important emphasis on the English expression ‘ripped from the headlines’ which we can translate as taken from the headlines,



Its premiere was well received by critics, who especially highlighted Elle Fanning’s magnetic performance as the mainstay of the entire story.

The plot: ‘The Girl from Plainville’ uses a very common resource in this type of series of the genre based on true crimes, such as the use of two timelines, the one that begins with the suicide of Conrad Roy and goes into the future, while in the timeline of the past we know the context of all the time before the suicide focused especially on the relationship of the deceased with his parents and his girlfriend Michelle.

In both cases, we do not have additional information so we are going to discover the clues and revelations simultaneously to the characters, playing with a main unknown in each of the two time lines, as shown in one of the promotions of the series for its premiere on the Hulu platform.



In the past, the main mystery is the process that causes a teenager to end up committing suicide, while in the future, the main unknown is the outcome that will determine Michelle Carter’s responsibility in her boyfriend’s suicide.

In each episode we have half of the footage dedicated to each of the two time lines, focusing on the strange youthful relationship between Michelle and Colton, two lonely beings with serious self-esteem problems who end up finding each other, in a very complicated relationship. and with many ups and downs.

Michelle lives in her own world with a curious escape valve that is an absolute adoration for the series ‘Glee’, both at the level of interpreting her songs in front of the mirror, and imitating Lea Michelle in all her gestures.

This past is essential to understand the family and social context in which both kids move and the lack of correct reading of the possible signs or indications that Colton was leaving about his mental instability beyond superficial diagnoses.

The second timeline focuses on Michelle’s evolution from being a kind of heartbroken ‘widow’, but delighted to be the center of attention, to becoming a black ‘widow’ as the police further their investigation.

The final episodes focus exclusively on the trial of the case with all the usual twists and turns in American court trials.

A great success of the series is to avoid Manichaeism in the presentation of the two main characters, showing them with all kinds of nuances without wanting to directly judge their behavior, which in the case of Michelle Carter is still a certain wash of image, after being mercilessly shredded around the world for many years.

The main problem with ‘The Girl from Plainville’ is a common defect in this ‘true crime’ genre, such as the length of the story, which must be adequate for the story it is trying to tell, without being too short or too long.

In this case, since it is a single crime and with hardly any subsequent derivatives, the truth is that this story does not last for eight episodes and ends up becoming extremely long with numerous superfluous and filler parts that only delay the moment we are waiting for, such as the verdict. final.

This problem becomes very evident in the endless final trial, in which Elle Fanning can only intervene with all kinds of gestures when she listens to the witnesses who are parading around the stand, with all kinds of legal considerations as interesting as seeing the application of an anti-termite treatment in a wood.

If it had been more specific and less dizzy, ‘The Girl from Plainville’ would have been a great series thanks to the presence of Elle Fanning, but it has remained, in my opinion, a bit in no man’s land of being able to have been a great movie but an understated miniseries.

To end this section, I invite you to watch this video about the great transformation that Elle Fanning has made to look as much like the real Michelle Carter, with whom she has had no contact before or after filming.

Actors:

Elle Fanning has, at just 24 years old, an audiovisual career that many actresses cannot even dream of in an entire career. Her first role was at three years old as the little sister of Dakota Fanning, her sister in real life, but she revealed herself as a great actress at just eleven years old in JJ Abrams’ ‘Super 8’.

She has gone through great Disney productions such as the ‘Maleficent’ saga and through many independent film productions until reaching television in style as the young and hilarious Catherine the Great in the great black comedy that is ‘The Great’.

Following that great success with the character of Michelle Carter was still a rather risky decision, but Elle Fanning blends perfectly with this complicated girl capable of going from smiling like a cheerleader to breaking into tears in just a few seconds. , even going through showing anger and bad temper, in the most natural way.

It’s not easy to act alongside a talent like Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan hasn’t made the cut as the tortured teenager Conrad Roy, completely overshadowed at all times by the presence of his partner on screen, but neither are his solo scenes or with his family he has improved a lot, with a quite evident inexpressiveness.

His career has been almost exclusively theatrical, but his only important role to date was in the small miniature that was ‘Little Voice’, but the truth is that it has been impossible for me to remember his presence, despite the fact that I really liked that apple tv series

Finally, highlighting the presence of Chloë Sevigny as the mother of the suicidal Conrad, a role that is too small compared to her great characters in series like ‘Big Love’ or ‘Hit and Miss’, not to mention her collection of enormous roles in numerous films to horse of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Lately Sevigny has specialized in roles as the mother of the protagonists, either in the crazy ‘Russian Doll’ or in the intense ‘We are who we are’, something that she repeats this time as Colton’s tortured and anguished mother for not knowing if I could have done something to prevent that suicide.

Epilogue:

In this second consecutive installment on series based on real events, I have told you about ‘The Girl from Plainville’ that will delight fans of the genre and that you can see on the Starzplay platform, which has promoted it with the following trailer in Spanish , which will close this article.



We await your opinions and comments, here or on our twitter account (@lmejino). Until next time

Lorenzo Mejino