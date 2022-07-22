‘The Girl From Plainville’: The series with Elle Fanning based on a true crime

If you like true crime stories, then you must check out Starzplay’s new series: ‘The Girl From Plainville’. In an interview with Sensacine México, Colton Ryan recounted his experience working on this series with Elle Fanning.

Starzplay continues betting on series for all tastes from science fiction with The sheltergoing through LGBTQ+ dramas in Queer As Folk, until we reach a bet that promises to put us on the edge of our seat thanks to its story based on a true crime. Is about The Girl From Plainvilletitle starring Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny and Colton Ryan.

The story is based on Jesse Barron’s article of the same name published by Esquire, and in turn was inspired by a real case known as “suicide by text messages”. The limited series explores the relationship of Michelle Carter (Fanning) with Conrad Roy III (Ryan) and the events leading up to his controversial cellphone-related death, which would lead to a conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

‘The Girl From Plainville’ is made up of eight episodes.



This production created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, is now available in the Starzplay catalog. In an interview with Sensacine Mexico, Colton Ryan revealed that despite what might be believed regarding the inappropriate use of technology by minors, actually this series should be a point of reflection for adults, who put these devices in the hands of a teenager.

“I don’t want to demand anything from them (young people). The series demands it from us, adults. They did not ask for these cell phones or this technology, they did not even ask for the connection. we gave it to them“.

The series stars Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny and Colton Ryan.



And I think we’re seeing a wave of suicides with young people. We are seeing the consequences.

In the case of Colton Ryan, he was in charge of presenting the young man who loses his life in this eight-episode drama, This is why he decided to seek advice from experts from the American Association for Suicide Prevention, this in order to offer a performance powerful enough to set off an alarm in society..

The story is based on Jesse Barron’s Esquire article of the same name.



“This case was very famous in the United States, it was everywhere. I remember that at that time I was 18 years old, I was the same age as Conrad and I saw the news on television and I thought: ‘Okay, that’s very sensational, it’s empty’. It wasn’t really for me,” the actor said.

He added: “But when the subject came back into my life, in my mail, I was reading the character who was a child and was so complex and three-dimensional. And when I read the history of the series it took me a moment to realize: ‘Oh my God, is this the same? Are the stories linked?’ From that point I felt that I should be part of the series, it was like an honorable calling“.

The Girl From Plainville is already found available in the Starzplay catalog, so you can marathon the eight episodes that make it up properly. You can also find in its cast names like: Cara Buono, Norbert Leo Butz, Callie Brook McClincy, Kai Lennox and Kristin Griffith.