The Girl from Plainville: the story of the young woman who led her boyfriend to his death with a text message

In one of his worst personal moments, in 2012, two teenagers meet through their relatives on vacation in Florida. Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy shared outings in those days where time did not run, either riding a bicycle or going to have an ice cream. Then each returned to his native place. Conrad, to Mattapoisett, Mass.; and Michelle, to Plainville, Connecticut. The geographical distance was not vast, and yet The two decided to continue their relationship through text messages and a handful of face-to-face meetings. The virtuality offered them a comfort to be able to expand on everything that tormented them. Both Michelle and Conrad were dealing with mental health illnesses and the young man had attempted suicide on more than one occasion.

His first meeting with Michelle made him feel a little less alone, but the symbiosis they developed ended up backfiring, especially for Conrad, who was battling anxiety and depression. Also The young man had suffered verbal abuse from his grandfather and physical aggression from his father for years. The divorce of his parents also contributed to a state of desolation on which he expanded with Michelle with his cell phone as a tool to shorten the wall they had self-imposed.

The young woman not only understood exactly what her boyfriend was going through, but also advised him what medications to take and how to alleviate his depressive condition. That unhealthy codependency and Conrad’s insistence on talking about methods of suicide took her partner to a place of darkness that she couldn’t get out of.

Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy exchanged more than 60,000 text messages, photos and videos during the course of their relationship. In February 2015, seven months after Roy killed himself, Michelle was charged with involuntary manslaughter. The contents of the cell phones of both young men were presented as evidence during the trial. Courtesy HBO

On Sunday, July 13, 2014, Conrad’s body was found in his truck in a parking lot in the city of Fairhaven and it was quickly determined that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide asphyxiation. However, one of the officers in charge noticed that the teenager had his cell phone in his pocket and pulled it out, motivated by a hunch that would change the course of the investigation.

The real Michelle Carter, personified by Elle Fanning in the series

In the brand new miniseries of StarzPlay, The Girl from Plainville, created by Patrick Macmanus and Liz Hannah (screenwriter of the film The Post: The dark secrets of the Pentagon and of the series mindhunter Y The Dropout ), available from today on the platform of streaming, what is shown in the documentary by Erin Lee Carr is fictionalized, I Love You, Now Die ( hbo max ).

the bioseries true crime focuses on the toxic bond of these young people (played by Elle Fanning and colton ryan), and how it was that the research on Conrad’s death which gradually veered towards involuntary manslaughter His perpetrator? Michelle Carter. Numerous text messages were found on her boyfriend’s cell phone inciting him to commit suicide.

Michelle Carter on trial Boston Globe – Boston Globe

The day that Conrad decides to attack himself, his partner had written to him: “You keep insisting and saying you will do it but you never do it. It will always be like that if you don’t take action.” The young woman was angry at Conrad’s reluctance to fulfill his promise to take his own life, and was the one who suggested how to do it. “Carbon monoxide is the best option,” Michelle wrote. “You better not be lying to me and saying you’re going to do this and then get caught on purpose,” he added in another text.

Although the young woman was an hour away from the deceased, detectives built a case against her that became stronger when they found another revealing text message that Carter had sent to a friend, confirming that the young woman had phoned Conrad minutes before her death: “I could have stopped him. We were on the phone and he got out of the truck because she was running and he freaked out and I told him to get back in. I could have stopped him but I didn’t. All she had to say was ‘I love you’”.

Michelle Carter served fifteen months in prison for the manslaughter of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy

In February 2015, Michelle was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and the trial began two years later, when Carter was found guilty and sentenced to two and a half years in prison. although the judge ruled that he should spend 15 months behind bars on a mandatory basis. On January 23, 2020, she was released.

The case aroused unavoidable media attention in the United States, and sparked a moral debate that the StarzPlay miniseries is sure to reignite To what extent was Carter guilty if he was not at the scene? Can she be convicted for a text message when it was Conrad who took his own life? How impressionable was that 18-year-old young man at the time of receiving those messages and the call from his girlfriend?

Questions inevitably arise, as well as conversations about mental health and the role played (by presence or omission) by relatives of those who suffer from illnesses and/or disorders, another edge that fiction addresses through the character of Lynn Roy, a mother by Conrad, played by Chloë Sevigny.

Elle Fanning in The Girl from Plainville Starzplay

The Hannah and Macmanus miniseries portrays with a approach disturbing Carter’s obsession with glee, the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk series of which she was such a fan that she memorized all the exchanges between Rachel Berry (Lea Michele) and Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith) and then told Conrad. After the death of her boyfriend, Carter recreated the sequence of the sad chapter in which Finn dies (a mirror of what had happened with Monteith), and he repeated Rachel’s phrases to generate empathy in a secondary sequel in which he became a victim and reaped a long-awaited popularity.

Secondly, John Green’s book Under the same star, She was also an object of fascination for that adolescent who preferred to live in any world except the one she truly was in. Anything that served to elude his reality was voraciously consumed. When she met Conrad, she began to believe that their bond was identical to that of Hazel Grace Lancaster and Augustus Waters, the characters in Green’s novel. Conrad, for his part, wrote him a text message saying that they would be “like Romeo and Juliet”, as if he too wanted to conceive a universe that was not the real one. It is no coincidence that both have developed their relationship from virtuality when they were only an hour apart.

The Girl from Plainville can be seen on STARZPLAY Starzplay

“I remember at the time I paid a lot of attention to the case because it was people my age,” Fanning told the magazine. Elle. “It is a modern story that can only happen today, because everything happens through cell phones. I was able to identify with that feeling of false reality that we sometimes create for ourselves and the instant satisfaction that this provides us. In high school, waiting for a reply to a message was important, the world passed by on that phone, so I understand how the line between reality and fantasy can be blurred, and that is what we show in the series”, added the actress, who gives another brilliant television performance alongside that of The Great .

With eight episodes directed by Lisa Cholodenko, Liz Hannah, and Zetna Fuentes, among other directors, The Girl from Plainville is immersed in the universe of the couple with dream sequences that cohesively reflect what that courtship between Carter and Roy was like. One that was not conceived based on genuine memories but on situations that were imagined to never materialize. With the exception of Conrad’s death, quite a blow to reality.