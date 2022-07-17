The Girl From Plainville | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Miniseries and Hulu Exclusive Production, The Girl from Plainville – 85% is the brainchild of Liz Hannah (screenwriter of Violet and Finch, 2020; Never Dream, 2019) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death – 88%, 2021). Dramatic thriller, based on a true story, The Girl from Plainville It consists of eight chapters. With a cast headed by Elle Fanning, The Girl from Plainville also features performances by Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan, Cara Buono, Norbert Leo ButzCallie Brook McClincy, Kai Lennox, Kristin Griffith, Ella Rubin Y Kylie Lila Pageamong others.

Maybe you might be interested in: METE-CRITICAL | Pam and Tommy, on our past infamies and today’s shame

Based on the story of Michelle Carter, a girl from a small town in Massachusetts who persuaded her boyfriend to commit suicide through text messages, The Girl from Plainville explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III, analyzing all the events that led to his death, while also recounting the process of Carter’s conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

Pulled from the news headlines, The Girl from Plainville – 85% is provocative in the eyes of specialized critics. Willing to offer varied perspectives of the different people involved in the tragic event, the miniseries explores how difficult it is to be a teenager, the harshness of society towards young women, the question of personality in the digital age, the pressure of social networks in modernity and the willingness of the media to exploit a tragedy.

A series recommended for all fans of stories inspired by crimes and focused on the pursuit of evidence. One more of the points highlighted by critics is a narrative that does not romanticize or sweeten any aspect of the story, applauding the intelligent way in which the characters evolve and makes special mention of the work of its actors. However, the aforementioned, for a small part of the criticism The Girl from Plainville It doesn’t go deep enough into a story so complicated at its very origin.

Don’t leave without reading: Pamela Anderson says she will tell her own story for Netflix after her discontent with Pam and Tommy

Here is a short compilation of critics, reviews and ratings directly from their sources, all referring to The Girl from Plainville – 85%, miniseries analyzed here:

Juan Pairet Iglesias highlights for The seventh art that:

…by not valuing and/or taking advantage of its distinctive elements and giving everything an average value, the miniseries ends up falling into the generic. In the soft and bland.

In the same tone, Espinof, Albertini comments:

The Girl from Plainville it stays somewhat halfway in exploring a case that is more complex than it may seem at first glance. While its cast performs well, it fails to elevate an uninspired drama.

From a different perspective, Daniel D’Addario thinks for Variety:

It presents a careful and sensitive approach to a challenging story about two minors. The Girl from Plainville it ends with a surprisingly effective treatment of the modern question of personality in the digital age.

For her part, Angie Han underlines from The Hollywood Reporter:

… the emphasis of The Girl From Plainville on subjective feelings over objective truths makes for a more thoughtful and interesting example of a miniseries pulled from news headlines…

In Paste Magazine, amy amatangelo distinguishes the following:

…is a provocative series that provides perspectives and will make you think about how willing the media is to exploit a tragedy, how hard it can be to hurt yourself, and how harsh society is on young women.

emma fraser write on The Playlist:

In a year of limited series tackling stories from the past decade, this is one of the most captivating yet. Dread pervades most of the series, as there is no sugar-coating…

Clin Worthington point at RogerEbert.com:

The show doesn’t romanticize or excuse its ways, going to great lengths to preface each episode with a suicide prevention public service announcement and dwell on the agony felt by those left behind.

For MicropsiaDiego Lerer reviews:

The series explores the difficulties, pressures, fears and anxieties of adolescence in an intelligent way, showing how at some point the personalities of its protagonists unfold.

Derrick Murrayof Nerd Botconsiders that:

…if you’re a true crime fanatic, I recommend you check it out. If nothing else, it brings to light some important conversations we should continue to have regarding mental health, suicide, and social media.

As long as Jacob Mouradian stands out for book the next:

The show offers a fresh look at the case in a way that will satisfy our culture’s addiction to real crime in search of evidence. Ensures the ever-reliable realism of a performance by Chloe Sevigny.

It may interest you: Great movies based on real life scandals