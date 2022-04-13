‘The Girl from Plainville’: Who is Michelle Carter and what was her sentence?

Warning: This article contains content related to suicide.

True crime fans, listen up. The Girl from Plainville It just premiered on Hulu in the US and follows the true story of the “texting suicide” case in which Michelle Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy.

The series will explore the young couple’s relationship, the circumstances surrounding Roy’s death and the media coverage of the case.

It stars Elle Fanning as Carter and Colton Ryan as Roy. Chloë Sevigny is also in the cast, playing Lynn, Roy’s mother.

Although the first episodes are already available in the United States, it is not known when they will be able to be seen in the United Kingdom. However, it is likely that The Girl from Plainville hit Disney+ in the coming weeks, as other Hulu shows like The Dropoutare available on the platform for the UK.

Who is Michelle Carter and what happened to Conrad Roy?

On July 13, 2014, the body of Conrad Roy was found in his truck in a parking lot in Massachusetts, USA. It was determined that he had committed suicide by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide.

Roy, who was 18 when he died, suffered from anxiety and depression. Carter, 17 at the time, was his long-distance girlfriend.

The couple met in 2012 in Florida while vacationing with their families, and had a long-distance relationship, based mostly on text messages, despite living just an hour apart from each other.

An investigation by authorities found a series of messages between Roy and Carter in the weeks before his death. The messages showed that Carter had encouraged Roy to kill himself.

On the day of Roy’s death, Carter texted him: “You keep pushing and saying you will but you never do. It will always be like that if you don’t take action.”

An investigation by Esquire, on which the new series is based, discovered that Roy had confessed to Carter in June that he was having suicidal thoughts. He told Carter that they “should be like Romeo and Juliet,” to which Carter replied, “WE ARE NOT GOING TO DIE. It’s not funny. I thought you were trying to be romantic.”

However, his tone changed later that month, as he began suggesting different ways for Roy to commit suicide. After Roy told him he was “going to do it” on July 3, Carter assured him that carbon monoxide was “the best option.”

“You better not be lying to me and saying you are going to do this and then get caught on purpose,” Carter wrote. She also asked him if she could tell people that she was his girlfriend when she died.

Roy spoke to Carter on the phone before he died, and detectives learned what was said to each other from a message Carter sent to a friend: “I could have stopped him. We were talking on the phone and he got out of the car because he was running and he freaked out and I told him to get back in. I could have stopped him but I didn’t. All I had to say was I love you.”

In February 2015, Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter, which is unlawfully but unintentionally killing someone.

What was Michelle Carter’s sentence?

At her trial in August 2017, Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to two and a half years in prison, but the judge only ordered 15 months of the sentence to be mandatory.

She was also sentenced to an additional five years of probation. She was initially granted a “stay of execution of her sentence” and ended up starting her time in jail in February 2019.

However, Carter ended up serving only 11 months of her sentence due to her good behavior and was released in January 2020.

A spokesperson for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office told buzzfeed at the time: “Mrs. Carter has been a model inmate in Bristol County. She has attended programs, had a job inside the jail, has been courteous to our staff and volunteers, has gotten along with other inmates, and we have not had any discipline issues with her.”

Where is Michelle Carter now?

Carter, now 25, has kept a low profile since his release from prison more than two years ago. The conditions of his release meant that he was on parole until this year, so it is unlikely that he left the US.

His probation ends in August this year and also prevents him from benefiting from any publicity surrounding the case, but he will be able to earn money when his probation ends.

If you were affected by something in this article and don’t know where to turn, there are free helplines available to help. In the UK and Ireland, call Samaritans UK on 116 123.