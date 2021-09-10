“The Girl from Stillwater”, a preview clip of the new film by Matt Damon

But Bill, willing to prove his worth and to regain his daughter’s trust, decides to tackle the issue in total autonomy. Quickly he gets blocked by language barriers, cultural differences and a complex legal system.

Until the meeting with a French actress, Virginie, (Camille Cottin), mother of an eight-year-old girl, Maya (Lilou Siauvaud). This impromptu alliance leads them to embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation.

THE REPLICA OF AMANDA KNOX – Amanda Knox has strongly condemned the thriller partially inspired by the murder of Meredith Kercher. The woman stressed that the film strengthens her image as a “guilty and untrustworthy” person. The protagonist, however, defended the film, calling it “much more a human story”.