The girl from Stillwater is blatantly inspired by the story of Amanda Knox, a court case that shook Italy and the USA

The Stillwater Girl, the plot

Bill Baker, played by Matt Damon, is a shy man, a laborer of Stillwater, in Oklahoma, without a stable job. For five years he has been forced to regularly frequent the city of Marseille, in France, where his daughter Allison, to whom he gives his face Abigail Breslin, is in prison. The girl, who arrived in Europe to attend university, was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of murdering her girlfriend and cohabitant. Allison professes herself innocent and her father is willing to do anything to help her, even breaking the law. The film is attributable to all intents and purposes in the dramatic genre even if it reserves some thriller twists. Definitely a nice and well directed film by Tom McCarthy.





The assonance with the Meredith case

Despite the different setting, The Stillwater Girl is clearly inspired by one of the most discussed news stories of recent years, that of the murder of Meredith Kercher, murdered in Perugia on November 1st 2007. As in the film, the girl accused and then convicted, the American Amanda Knox, had come to Italy to study. However, this is not the only assonance. Like Amanda, Allison pleads innocent and tries to change a fate she deems unfair and, like Amanda, Allison is supported not only by her family, but also by the people of her land. Without spoilers, even the conclusion of the film is reminiscent of something we have already seen.





The Kercher case

Meredith Kercher he was English. He studied in Perugia, like Amanda. On Halloween night of 2007 she was brutally murdered. The accusations immediately focused on the roommate Amanda Knox and her Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito. In 2011, after four years in prison and a first-degree sentence, Knox and Sollecito were cleared of the murder charge due to doubts about the procedures used to collect the DNA. A retrial was ordered in 2013 after an appeal by prosecutors, who said important DNA evidence had been ignored. The following year the first degree guilty verdict was reinstated. In March 2015, Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito were definitively cleared of all charges. For the crime of the English girl, only the Ivorian Rudy Guede, who professes himself innocent, was definitively sentenced to 16 years in prison.