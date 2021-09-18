“The Girl from Stillwater” – “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

THE STILLWATER GIRL

by Tom McCarthy; with Abigail Breslin, Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan, Robert Peters.

Bill Baker is an oil industry worker working on rigs on rigs in Oklahoma. Hard work that led him to spend long periods away from his family. The wife committed suicide and the daughter, Allison, went to study in Europe, but things didn’t go the right way. The girl ended up in jail in Marseille on a murder charge. She has always pleaded innocent, but the evidence against her is heavy and Allison has been in prison for five years now. Bill leaves Oklahoma to be close to his daughter who actually grew up with her grandmother and despises her father who nevertheless wants at all costs to regain his daughter’s trust and try to prove her innocence. A rough and impetuous man with a basic idea of ​​justice, Bill will have to deal with a world of which he does not know the language, habits and with a judicial system very different from that of the United States. In Marseille, meeting Virginie (Camille Cottin) and her daughter Maya (probably the best performer in the whole film) will offer him the opportunity to rediscover those family affections and that sense of trust and belonging that he had never experienced.

Out of Competition at the 2021 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, “The Girl from Stillwater” is a film made up of accelerations and slowdowns able to offer the viewer tension and reflection at the same time by playing on at least two levels of reading, the thriller with Bill / Matt Damon in search of the real perpetrators of the murder in the hope of exonerating his daughter; the drama, in the denied relationship between Bill and his daughter Allison with the attempt by both of them to redefine their identity and find new reasons for life. Not everything always works properly, for example the love scene with Matt Damon in blue jeans and Camille Cottin in underwear and bra is definitely far-fetched, but despite this the film has its own powerful charm and offers moments of great intensity.



SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

by Destin Daniel Cretton; with Awkwafina, Simu Liu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Fala Chen, Ronny Chieng, Florian Munteanu.

Shang-Chi belongs to one of the most powerful Chinese organized crime families but has long since managed to get away from that context and lives as a valet parking in a luxury San Francisco hotel with his friend Katy. But when a gang of thugs attacks him on a bus to steal a jade amulet that his mother had given him when he was a child, Shang-Chi is forced to take action and demonstrate his extraordinary skills in martial arts. At that point Shang must reveal his true identity to Katy, that he is the son of Wenwu, head of the criminal organization of the Ten Rings and that he has taken refuge in San Francisco because he disagrees with his father’s life. To save his sister Xialing from his father’s hands, Shang-Chi will leave for Macau together with Katy, on a path full of dangers and amazing adventures.

The first Marvel film starring an Asian superhero, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is a spectacular and captivating blockbuster that combines traditional Wuxiapian cinema with the fantastic action movie of the US school and despite being in the first place. a large Disney film marketing operation aimed at strengthening the Asian market, the result is definitely beyond expectations, with all the elements of entertainment cinema – action, sense of humor, family drama, acrobatic action scenes – In the right place. Cinema is also escapism and “Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” is the right answer to those looking for an escape from the troubles of the real world without too many pretensions.