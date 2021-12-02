“The Girl from Stillwater”: the exclusive clip of the new film with Matt Damon

Looking forward to seeing it in The Last Duel, the new film by Ridley Scott in which he will meet Ben Affleck, together with whom he won the Oscar twenty-three years ago for Will Hunting, Matt Damon returns to the cinema with a new film and a new role. The film is Stillwater Girl, is directed by the Academy Award-winning director for The Spotlight Case Tom McCarthy and will arrive in the room on September 9th. The story revolves around a man, Bill Baker, who flies to Marseille to visit his daughter Allison, played by Abigail Breslin, the little protagonist of * Little Miss Sunshine, * convicted of a murder he says he didn’t commit. As soon as he picks up a lead that could clear the girl, Bill decides to go with his instincts and carry out the investigation on his own, hoping to get Allison out of trouble and regain the trust she feels she has lost for some time now. .

Shot between Oklahoma and France, The Stillwater Girl it’s halfway between a thriller, a thriller and a drama, a mix that brings together many elements and that tries to bring out Damon’s talent once again, here in the role of a worker with a past in alcohol and drug addictions who thinks of obtaining forgiveness through solving the riddle and discovery the truth about the murder his daughter is accused of. In his searches in a land unknown to him, Bill will also come across a French actress named Virginie, played by Camille Cottin, the protagonist of the series Call my agent which we will see soon also in House of Gucci, and in his daughter Maya, forming an alliance without which it would be impossible for him to continue his adventure.

It is a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation that will make us discover the beauties of Marseille putting us in front of several twists that cannot fail to destabilize the viewer. The film, produced by Participant and DreamWorks Pictures along with Slow Pony / Anonymous Content, also stars Lilou Siauvaud and Idir Azougli. The screenplay is written by Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré Written and by Tom McCarthy himself.

