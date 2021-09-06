The girl from Stillwater, the film with Matt Damon is released (unwelcome to Amanda Knox)

What can a father do to redeem himself and to help his daughter who has ended up in prison? We will discover a possible answer thanks to the film ‘The Girl from Stillwater’, with a level protagonist (Matt Damon) and an Academy Award-winning director and screenwriter (Tom McCarthy). The feature film is released in Italian cinemas on Thursday 9 September, bringing with it average positive reviews, but also the resentment of Amanda Knox, convinced that the film has incorrectly told her personal story.

Stillwater Girl, all about the movie

The plot tells of an oil industry worker who leaves the United States to travel to Marseille, where his daughter is

ended up in prison for a crime she claims not to have committed. The city welcomes him with language barriers, cultural differences and a legal system in which our protagonist does not know how to move. Thanks to the help of a local woman, he begins to reconnect with a daughter who had estranged him some time before, trying to redeem himself from his own shortcomings as a father.

‘The Girl from Stillwater’ is written and directed by the American Tom McCarthy,

Oscar winner for best screenplay thanks to the film ‘The Spotlight Case’ and also author of films such as ‘The Station Agent’, ‘The unexpected guest’ and ‘Winning moves’. In writing the script McCarthy was joined by Marcus Hinchey (‘Love & Secrets’, ‘Domenica’) and Thomas Bidegain (‘The Prophet’, ‘The Sisters Brothers’). The cast is dominated by Matt Damon, one of the most famous actors of his generation, seen in hits like ‘Will Hunting – Rebel Genius’, ‘Survivor – The Martian’, ‘The Departed’ and in the ‘Jason Bourne’ saga. Near him

Abigail Breslin (‘Little Miss Sunshine’),

Camille Cottin (‘Allied: A Hidden Shadow’) and the newcomer

Lilou Siauvaud.

The trailer

Reviews, what critics think

The plot drew to mind

the true story of Amanda Knox, even if many critics have stressed that the focus of the film is not so much a judicial matter but rather the small and great movements of the soul that it stirs: a more intimate and fictional discourse, in short, which however did not prevent the real Knox to protest for what she deemed to be an untrue account of what happened to her. Net of this observation, the average rating on Metacritic stands at 60/100: the solid interpretation of Matt Damon has rowed in favor, a narrative trend that in some cases seemed a bit heavy has been less convincing.

