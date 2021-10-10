News

The girl pictured today is an international star | Did you recognize it?

The little girl portrayed in this photo today is one of the most famous stars in the world. Look carefully, do you understand who it is?

The star as a child (Instagram)

Nowadays it is undoubtedly one of the star most famous on the planet. The whole world knows it and thousands of very young people, and not only, consider it a real one icon. his look they are an inspiration to many young girls and more! Her songs in no time they become successful hits and the concerts are full in no time. Despite the young age, the artist has clear ideas and one career that would make even music veterans pale. Although in recent years it has been the protagonist of a tragic attack, which took place during one of his crowded concerts, the young artist is increasingly determined and close to hers fan. In this photo it was only one girl, even if today it has become one star to all effects. You have understood who is it?

Who is the star in the photo?

Ariana Grande today (Getty Images)

Born in Florida in 1993, the singer in the photo she is one of the most successful artists the world knows. His name is Ariana Grande and everyone knows her for her hit songs and for the enormous visibility she has gained over the years, in TV and in social. As a true artist, in fact, Ariana she did not miss anything in the course of her career: from music at the acting, up to video games. Today everyone knows it, but you have seen it how was she as a child?

In the shot from social media, Ariana it was still one girl but its beauty has not changed, quite the contrary. The great ones eyes dark and unmistakable dimples on the cheeks are now the distinctive features of the young American artist, who proudly boasts her Italian origins. In the years Ariana has grown to become a gorgeous young woman of success.

Famous not only in the world of music, the beginnings of the young singer date back to television. In particular, before achieving great fame with his unmistakable voice, Ariana he starred in some TV series successful Americans, including Sam & Cat, Victoriuous, iCarly and many others.

You recognized the famous star Ariana Grande in the little girl in the photo?

