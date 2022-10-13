‘The girl who had everything’ by Mila Kunis: is it a story based on true events?

‘The girl who had everything’, the new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis It has been one of the most viewed and commented on, so we will tell you if it really is a story based on real events.

It just premiered ‘The girl who had everything’ and tells us the story of Ani (Mila Kunis)a successful journalist who apparently has a perfect life, since she works in a recognized women’s magazine, she is engaged, but not everything is happiness, since she has a past that returns to her present and in it she will have to show her courage Without a doubt it is a film that is worth seeing, since it tells certain experiences from the female perspective.

That is why many wonder if the film is based on a true story, as it touches on vulnerable topics such as a school shooting and sexual abuse.

Photo: Netflix

‘The Girl Who Had Everything’ is based on a true story.

We know that in the films there is always a bit of fiction, so it is to be expected that it will also happen here, however it is an event based on a book of the same name and that is inspired by the life of the author, Jessica Knoll.

When the writer promoted her book denied sexual abuse, but in March 2016 she revealed in an essay that she was a rape survivor. “I was overwhelmed by the look on these women’s faces when they said, ‘Nah, I made this up,’ and I never wanted to see that look on anyone’s face again,” she wrote in the online feminist newsletter Lenny Letter.

Photo: Netflix

This is how the script ‘The girl who had everything’was written by the same author of the book Jessica Knoll.

If you haven’t seen them yet, we recommend that you give it a try, as it is a film that will keep you in suspense from beginning to end, and you will also be able to reflect on a very important topic.