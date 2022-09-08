“The Girl Who Had Everything” with Mila Kunis is Coming to Netflix

The streaming platform Netflix unveiled the trailer for “The Girl Who Had Everything”, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Jessica Knoll, who also works as a screenwriter for the production.

Ani FaNelli, played by Mila Kunis, is a New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a glamorous magazine, a wardrobe to die for, and a dreamy Nantucket wedding on the agenda.

However, when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the tragedy that befell her teenage years at prestigious Brentley College, Ani is forced to confront a sinister past that could upend her perfect life.

The film is directed by Mike Barker, who has experience in series such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Outlander”. The script, meanwhile, has the signature of Jessica Knoll.

The film will feature Mila Kunis (“Black Swan”) as the lead, as well as Scoot McNairy (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”), Connie Britton (“American Horror Story”), Jennifer Beals (“Flashdance”), Chiara Aurelia (“Cruel Summer”) and Justine Lupe (“Succession”).

As the film hits the Netflix screen, we share the trailer with you below. Hit play and enjoy!