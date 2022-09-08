Entertainment

“The Girl Who Had Everything” with Mila Kunis is Coming to Netflix

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

The streaming platform Netflix unveiled the trailer for “The Girl Who Had Everything”, an adaptation of the best-selling novel by Jessica Knoll, who also works as a screenwriter for the production.

Ani FaNelli, played by Mila Kunis, is a New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a glamorous magazine, a wardrobe to die for, and a dreamy Nantucket wedding on the agenda.

However, when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the tragedy that befell her teenage years at prestigious Brentley College, Ani is forced to confront a sinister past that could upend her perfect life.

The film is directed by Mike Barker, who has experience in series such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Outlander”. The script, meanwhile, has the signature of Jessica Knoll.

The film will feature Mila Kunis (“Black Swan”) as the lead, as well as Scoot McNairy (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Finn Wittrock (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace”), Connie Britton (“American Horror Story”), Jennifer Beals (“Flashdance”), Chiara Aurelia (“Cruel Summer”) and Justine Lupe (“Succession”).

As the film hits the Netflix screen, we share the trailer with you below. Hit play and enjoy!

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

nothing is going right between Neymar and Kylian Mbappé! — Foot11.com

1 min ago

Zendaya wears black high-slit dress and chunky boots in New York: photos

10 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi receives an astonishing message in Barcelona

12 mins ago

she is already making out with another rapper!

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button