The girlfriend does not accept her children: he throws them off the balcony. Sentenced to death

They were sentenced to death. He, Zhang Bo, 27 years old, for having pushed his two children aged one and two from a balcony on the 15th floor. She, Ye Chengchen, his girlfriend, for having brought him to make this gesture. The judgment came on December 18 at the No.5 court of Chongqing, the city where the events took place on November 2, 2020. Zhang began a relationship with Chengchen while he was still married. The girl immediately expressed anger towards his children: he couldn’t stand that there were already children in their relationship. Zhang’s ex wife told al Daily Mail that after the divorce the custody provided that the child was entrusted to the mother and the boy to the father. On the day of the tragedy, Zhang went to get his daughter in a hurry. She, the mother and ex-wife, could not know what the two children were going through. The man’s anger was unleashed by the fact that Ye Chengchen had pretended to cut his wrists in a video call. After reaching his apartment, Zhang threw the children off the 15th floor and then pretended, according to the court records, to run down the stairs. and got caught in desperation by the surveillance cameras. All a sham, well planned.

New York, insects on new sweatshirts: H&M store temporarily closed

