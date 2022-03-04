The girlfriend of one of the three Oaxacans murdered in Arizona gave the key to the suspect’s arrest | Univision Phoenix KTVW

PHOENIX, Arizona. – One of the three Oaxacans murdered in Phoenix, Arizonafeared that something like this would happen, so he had given his girlfriend the names, phone numbers and an address of two possible perpetrators.
Those data and the cell phone of one of the victims were key for the Phoenix Police to announce this Thursday the arrest of Juan Manuel Vargasas a suspect in the deaths of Abimael Jiménez, 16, Isauro Martínez, 20, and Herminio Jiménez, 27.
A Maricopa Superior Court judge imposed six charges against Vargas: three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery and one count of abandoning or hiding a lifeless body.
was imposed $3 million cash bailwhich must be deposited in the Secretariat of the Court, with the applicable surcharges.
What does the complaint about the murder of the three Oaxacans reveal?
Documents submitted to the court state that at approximately 1:33 p.m. on February 20, Phoenix police received a call reporting three bodies in a field west of South 99th Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers located the bodies of three men, who appeared to have been shot. All three died as a result of their injuries, according to the police investigation.
One of the three Oaxacans had head trauma, probably caused by being hit with a blunt object before being shot. He also had a bruise on his left wrist, as if he had been tied up at some point, according to court documents obtained by Univision Arizona.
None of the victims was identified at the scene. After the autopsy, the three were identified through your fingerprints.
The family was then contacted in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by investigators.
The girlfriend of one of the victims and a cell phone shed light
When the authorities questioned the family, they replied that the three Oaxacans had traveled to Phoenix to meet a friend that none of them knew.
The girlfriend of one of the victims told detectives that she last spoke with him on the afternoon of Saturday, February 19.
When the police had access to the Oaxacan’s phone, the records indicated that he was in the area of the crime at midnight on February 20.
From there, someone took the phone and the agents had access to its location.
The girlfriend also told detectives that before leaving for Phoenix, she had already expressed concern to him that two people, whom she identified as ‘Chico’ and ‘Jonás’, wanted to kill him.
The man from Oaxaca, who had a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe in his name, gave his girlfriend some phone numbers for Chico and Jonas. They reviewed the numbers and confirmed that the boyfriend received a call from “Chico” on February 19 at 11:06 p.m.
The bride also had an address for potential executioners: 1843 East Monroe Street.
I bump into the couple who bought the Oaxacan truck for $2,500
While that part of the investigation progressed, on the other hand, the search for the van with Wisconsin plates in which Abimael Jiménez, Isauro Martínez and Herminio Jiménez were traveling continued.
When officers located the vehicle, it was being used by two people who were staying at the Premier Inn hotel.
The authorities went to the place, where they were notified that the registration of the room was in the name of Guillermo Guerra. When trying to question him, he and a couple tried to flee on foot.
Police discovered that the identification Guerra used to check into the Premier Inn hotel was that of a retired military man and false. They arrested the man along with his companion and by their fingerprints they were able to identify them.
“Guillermo Guerra” identified the suspect and some of his friends in a photo
Guillermo Guerra is really called Anthony Lateff Valenzuela. In the interview with the detectives, he said that he bought the truck from two individuals he only knew as Chuy and Jesus.
He said he allegedly met Jesus on February 22, at the Knights Inn, and was later introduced to Chuy.
He was able to identify them in some photos and assured that Jesús was supposedly the one who sold him the Tahoe for $2,500, although that type of vehicle still has a commercial value that ranges between $14,000 and $21,000.
Both Antony Lateff Valenzuela and his companion, identified as Daisy Nayarez, were left in police custody with pending arrest warrants, as part of the investigation.
This is how they managed to arrest Juan Manuel Vargas, the alleged ‘Chuy’
With the information offered by the girlfriend of one of the victims and the record of the addresses in which the cell phone of one of them appeared to be working (after his murder), the surveillance focused on one address: 1843 East Monroe Street.
On February 28, investigators saw the person Antony Lateff Valenzuela identified as “Chuy” enter a residence at that address. The man was arrested right there this Thursday and identified as Juan Manuel Vargas.
His alleged accomplice, ‘Jesus’, was identified as Kedin Remnlas. He was staying at the Knights Inn and, in his room, there was correspondence associated with the address 1843 East Monroe Street.
According to court documents, Remnlas admitted that he saw one of the victims being shot at 1843 East Monroe. However, he alleged that those who did it were individuals he only knows as Chivo and Chino.