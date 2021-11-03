the girl’s father finds out and kills him. The body found after a year

A father killed his daughter’s 20-year-old boyfriend by repeatedly stabbing him and then shoving him into the trunk of a car after discovering he had sold her to a sex trafficking ring. John Eisenman, 60, has been charged with first degree murder and is being held on $ 1 million bail at Spokane County Jail in Washington. Eisenman, according to authorities, in October 2020 discovers that her daughter’s boyfriend may have been responsible for the alleged sale of the girl to a Seattle sex trafficking organization.

According to police, the decaying corpse was found last month in the trunk of an abandoned green 1991 Honda Accord in Spokane on East Everett Avenue. For the police, however, the 19-year-old Aaron Sorenson was killed in November 2020 after Eisenman had learned from some sources that his daughter had entered a prostitution trafficking. Since then, Eisenman has been “hunting” Sorenson.

Reportedly, Eisenman had “got information“ about Sorenson being in charge of his daughter’s traffic, so he waited for the victim in his car.

Police report that John hit the man in the head with a concrete block and stabbed him repeatedly, resulting in his death. “During that encounter Eisenman kidnapped the victim, tying her up and putting her in the trunk of a vehicle. Eisenman subsequently attacked the victim by hitting him in the head with a concrete block and then repeatedly stabbed, resulting in his death, ”police said. “After the murder, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside.” The car remained there until someone moved it in October 2021 to abandon it in another area. The bad smell however coming from the car alarmed people who called the police promptly.

The accusations

According to information, police arrested Eisenman on Friday and once in custody he confessed to killing Sorenson. Eisenman was charged with first degree murder and is currently in jail on $ 1 million bail. Eisenman was thus able to save his daughter and bring her home. And from social networks they raise it “hero“

