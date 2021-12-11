the girls have grown up and dress the same as their mother

Beyoncé poses with her two daughters in an advertising campaign: Rumi and Blue Ivy are now 4 and 9 years old and already show the same determination as their mother.

Even if the pop star Beyoncé she has always lived in the spotlight, she is very jealous of the privacy of her children: there are very few occasions in which we have seen the twins on social media. But today she shared a new photo with her two daughters: Blue Ivy And Rumi they have grown up and are more and more like their mother. The three women pose together for Beyoncé’s new campaign, Adidas x Ivy Park, in which they show off coordinated suits in houndstooth.

How Beyoncé’s daughters are today

Beyoncé has three children: Blue Ivy and the twins Rumi and Sir. The major, Blue Ivy, has often walked the red carpets with the pop star mother. Today he is 9 years old and looks more and more like his mother: in the Adidas x Ivy Park campaign he poses confidently in front of the goal, with one arm on his hip and a soccer ball in his hand. Despite her adorable pigtail hairstyle, Blue Ivy already shows the grit inherited from her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Rumi Carter, on the other hand, is now 4 years old and sports a hairstyle with braids: in the photo she is in the arms of her mother, who supports her with love. It is not the first time for her too: she has already posed with her brother Sir in another campaign of the brand.

Beyoncé, Rumi and Blue Ivy Carter in the Adidas x Ivy Park campaign

Beyoncé dresses in coordination with her daughters

The Carter women wear coordinated outfits: all three sport sporty crop tops and black and white leggings, with houndstooth pattern, and sneakers from the same line. Beyoncé, in the center, is a mysterious diva with dark glasses and a sparkling necklace, but her daughters are already little divas. In another shot of the campaign we see Rumi talking on the phone, like a real “girl boss”. Second Page Six, Beyoncé’s children are not the only famous “children” to appear in the “Halls of Ivy” campaign: there is also Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant and the children of Reese Witherspoon, Ava and Deacon Phillippe. Get ready: a new generation of stars is coming!