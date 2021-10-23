THE GIRLS OF FAS AIRPORT SERVICES READY FOR ZONHOVEN AND THE WORLD CUP

Not even the time to unpack after the World Cup trip to the United States and for the four athletes of FAS – Airport Services it is already time to hang up the number on the lineup and attack the fourth act of the Uci Cyclo-cross World Cup 2021/22.

On Sunday the stage will be that of Zonhoven (Belgium) and for the team directed by Luca Bramati it will be a special match: for the first time at the start there will be all four fuchsia jerseys of the Orobic team, given that in the States Alice Maria Arzuffi defended the blue colors of the national team.

And for the Brianza born in 1994 it is a sort of return to her second home, given the four winters she spent in Belgium to hone her cross-country skills.

«They have been important in my growth path – says Alice – and have given me some important results. But only now can I say that I feel at home: the choice to return to Italy and to wear the FAS – Airport Services jersey depends on the desire to run for an ambitious but familiar team, in which to breathe a pleasant and trusting atmosphere that can relieve the stress of competitions and away matches ».

Long trips, like the one in the United States which has already resulted in Eva Lechner’s tenth place in the Iowa City test.

«We have had the opportunity to cement the relationship between us – explains the bolzanina – the trips in the camper, the evenings in front of the TV, the jokes between teammates and the nicknames that we have given each other. Silvia and Lucia, being young, bring enthusiasm and lightheartedness; and even I don’t hold back: despite having a few more springs behind me, this is only the fourth season that I dedicate myself 100% to cross. And I want to live it to the fullest ».

The merit of having already found names and nicknames for the new teammates goes to Silvia Persico, who has put one of her skills on the field: to make a group and play as a team.

«My experience in Valcar – Travel & Service has taught me that the goodness of the environment is important, even in a discipline like cyclocross where team play matters less. What was it like racing in the United States in the World Cup? If they had told me in 2016, when I took the cross bike for the first time to keep me in training, I would never have thought that in five years I would have been able to experience similar experiences ».

An experience, that of returning to the World Cup, which was also missed by Lucia Bramati, the youngest of the group with her 18 years.

«The pandemic prevented me from living days like that of Tabor on 29 November 2020, where I took third place among the juniors making my debut in the Cup. This is why I am happy to be back to breathe that atmosphere; certainly the level among the Under 23s is very high and, starting from the rear, it is hard to catch sensational results; but I’m learning a lot, even from my teammates: it’s the first time I’ve played in an all-female team and it’s nice to be able to compare myself with girls with whom I feel I can open up completely ».