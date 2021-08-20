“The girls of Wall Street”, on TV the film with a super Jennifer Lopez

In the cast of The Wall Street girls certainly stands out the presence of Jennifer Lopez (also producer of the film) to which they are added Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Mercedes Ruehl and Cardi B .

It is available in the TIMVISION catalog The Wall Street girls , a film based on an incredible true story, that of a group of astute strip club dancers who get together to “take advantage” of the Wall Street bigwigs who frequent the place where they perform.

The cast also includes Lizzo, Mette Towley, Madeline Brewer and Trace Lysette.

Lorene Scafaria, screenwriter and director, was inspired by an article in the film to make the film New Yorker titled “The Hustlers at Scores,” written by Jessica Pressler. It tells the story of some fascinating women, stigmatized for their profession and work in the strip club, and how first the scam and then their deep friendship led them to face some troubles and controversial situations.

The plot

Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo and Lili Reinhart are a group of unscrupulous New York strippers who, led by Jennifer Lopez, join forces to carry out a criminal plan in a big way: to rob their clients, mostly wealthy brokers of Wall Street.

Women thus invent an ingenious scam to get back on the road to success and personal redemption.

Ramona (Jennifer Lopez) creates a cocktail of drugs that makes customers succumb to the charm of girls. But then, one day, things get out of hand …

Why watch it

Jennifer Lopez said that convincing her of the goodness of the project – a mix of humor, entertainment and crime – is “realizing that it was a story about greed, power, the American Dream and what a group of women who works in an area that undervalues ​​them is willing to go after it. It is an amoral story on the slippery slope of scams. It wasn’t these women who invented the game, they just want to turn it into an equal challenge. It’s a film about what’s right and what’s wrong and what you’re willing to do to pursue your dreams. “

