The “Glacier of the Apocalypse” could break within three years, that’s what will happen

One of the largest glaciers in Antarctica, called “Glacier of the Apocalypse“According to reports, a new study will undergo major changes in the next 10 years that will accelerate its rupture. This rupture, experts say, will raise the global sea level by up to 25%. This is one of the reasons behind the apocalyptic name.

Currently, the glacier is located in West Antarctica and is already discharging 50 billion tons of ice per year. “Thwaites – the other name for the piece of ice – is the largest glacier in the world“says researcher Ted Scambos.”It has doubled its flow rate over the past 30 years and in its entirety holds enough water to raise sea levels by more than half a meter.“.

Not only that: it could lead to an even greater rise in sea level, up to 3 meters. Below the shelf, warmer ocean water is reaching the glacier from all angles, thinning and weakening the gargantuan chunk of ice from below. There are currently massive fractures in place that will expand even further.

Continuing like this, the glacier will only last for another five years, contributing to sea level rise up to 25% (for now it contributes only 4%). “This ice shelf acts like a dam, but it won’t do that for long“says Erin Pettit, a professor at Oregon State University at a meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU).”The collapse of this ice shelf will lead to a direct rise in sea level fairly quickly“.

This is nothing new, as Antarctica is one of the regions of the planet hardest hit by global warming, and the temperature has hit new records this year.