The “glacier of the apocalypse” is shattering in Antarctica

We were all concerned when, between the end of January and the beginning of March 2002, the Larsen B shelf broke away from Antarctica, melting 3,250 square kilometers of ice 220 meters thick in the sea. Now another platform, 100 times larger, is about to do the same: they already call it the “glacier of the apocalypse”, because its melting could cause sea levels to rise by 50 centimeters.

Twenty years ago, that mass of ice as large as the Valle d’Aosta shattered in the Weddell Sea into thousands of small icebergs that melted at an unexpected and impressive speed: in just one month 500 billion tons of ice returned completely to the liquid state. What astonished the scientists even more was the fact that the collapse of the glacier occurred like that of a wall: inexplicably, it broke into hundreds of thousands of small bricks.

In Antarctica Thwaites the ‘apocalypse glacier’ is shattering: this is how it is happening



A conference of glacier experts was held in New Orleans this week. Reports by American and British researchers who have long observed the Thwaites shelf in Antarctica have revealed that large cracks and fissures are opening both above and below the enormous mass of ice, one of the largest in the world. There is a strong concern that in the space of two to four years it could break into millions of pieces, as Larsen B. has already done.

But Thwaites is not as big as the Aosta Valley. It is the size of Great Britain and contains so much water that it would be enough to raise sea levels around the world by half a meter. Already on its own, with the “normal” melting recorded in recent decades, it contributes 4% to sea rise, but now it is melting and shattering at much faster rates.

Looking at maps of Antarctica and photos taken by satellites, scientists exchange catastrophic predictions. Thwaites is not only immense in itself, but its mass currently plugs many other glaciers, blocking their descent to the sea. If this embankment collapses, the other glaciers will accelerate their disintegration and progress towards the water, leading to the dissolution of the entire polar ice cap.

If this scenario were to occur, the sea level would rise by tens of meters, flooding all the coastal cities on Earth and obliterating all beaches and ports. The planet’s climate would change dramatically, possibly setting human civilization back thousands of years. Ninety million years ago, in the Middle Cretaceous, Antarctica was ice-free and covered with plants, meadows and flowers similar to those found in New Zealand; the average temperature fluctuated between 12 and 19 degrees centigrade. This circumstance allows deniers to say that climate changes have always occurred and are not due to human activities: there is nothing we can do to prevent them.

But what worries scientists is not that things are constantly changing, as is evident by looking around us or studying the geology of the planet. The real problem is the acceleration of phenomena: it is not in time to agree on a common action to contain global warming that new data change for the worse the situation from which one started to make decisions. The average annual rate of sea level growth has more than doubled in less than ten years, from 1.4mm in 2006 to 3.6mm in 2015, and is accelerating further. Scientists thought it would take centuries for glaciers the size of Thwaites to shatter and melt, and they now find that disaster could actually occur within a few years. The melting of the ice of Antarctica is much more serious and dangerous than that of the Arctic, which is already largely submerged in water. The glaciers of the South Pole, on the other hand, are located above the mainland and add “new” water to the sea.

Among those who professionally observe climate change and the increasingly serious disasters occurring in every part of the world due to tornadoes, cyclones, storms, floods and droughts, there are those who are beginning to think that it is now too late to stop a cycle of changes already in progress. Without renouncing to follow the path of reducing the use of fossil fuels and a more environmentally friendly lifestyle, we should begin to allocate considerable resources also to aid to people affected by disasters, to the protection of areas at risk, to civil protection systems and the survival of human beings in the hostile world that awaits us.