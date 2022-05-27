The glamor of Cannes in black and white in pictures

The images that first made Cannes synonymous with glamor were captured in monochrome, images that still linger in the collective fantasy of French Riviera extravagance, where thousands descend annually to partake in a grand and flashy tradition in the name of cinema.

For the 75th Cannes, which concludes with the Palme d’Or presentation on Saturday, Associated Press photographer Petros Giannakouris has stalked the red carpet and strolled the Croisette for glimpses of classic Cannes. In his images, past and present eras collide, evoking the timeless allure of the world’s largest film festival.

Here is the sensational whirlwind of life in Cannes, where dresses get caught in elevators, eyes turn every time the doors of an official car open, and grand hotel lobbies bustle with activity. Some images show the guarded divisions of Cannes, with security lines lining the parameters of the festival. Others wander into dreamland: a woman in costume waiting on a park bench like in a fairy tale.

For Giannakouris, who was shooting in the Ukraine until the end of April, it was a welcome break from reality.

cannes monochrome01.jpeg Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes20.jpeg A festival goer leaves the Majestic hotel for the premiere of the film ‘Triangle of Sadness’ at the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

cannes monochrome03.jpeg Eva Navarro, second left, leaves the Martinez hotel before attending the premiere of the film ‘The Innocent’ at the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

cannes monochrome02.jpeg A woman walks along the Croisette in front of a police officer on horseback during the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes04.jpeg A woman with her dog leaves the Martinez hotel during the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes10.jpeg Festival goers in the lobby of the Majestic hotel during the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes05.jpeg Tom Hanks leaves the premiere of the film ‘Elvis’ at the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes08.jpeg Tom Cruise greets the public and photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes06.jpeg A woman reads on the beach promenade on the Croisette during the 75th Cannes international film festival, in the south of France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes11.jpeg The audience enjoys a coffee on the Croisette during the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France Photo: AP

monochrome cannes14.jpeg Models leave the Martinez hotel before attending the premiere of the film ‘The Innocent’ during the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes19.jpeg Actress Maja Malnar enters the Martinez hotel elevator during the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes12.jpeg Director Baz Luhrmann poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Elvis’ at the 75th international film festival in Cannes. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes13.jpeg A vintage car drives down the Croisette during the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes17.jpeg Festival goers take a picture during the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes15.jpeg Models waiting in the lobby of the Martinez hotel during the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes09.jpeg Carla Bruni leaves the Majestic hotel for the premiere of the film ‘Triangle of Sadness’ at the 75th Cannes international film festival, in the south of France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes16.jpeg Police stand guard at the entrance to the red carpet during the premiere of the film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the 75th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes18.jpeg Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard leave the Martinez hotel before attending the premiere of the film ‘The Innocent’ at the 75th Cannes international film festival, in the south of France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes07.jpeg Spectators watch the actors arrive on the red carpet at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP

monochrome cannes21.jpeg Maya Williams sits on a bench before walking the red carpet during the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Photo: AP