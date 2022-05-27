The glamor of Cannes in black and white in pictures
The images that first made Cannes synonymous with glamor were captured in monochrome, images that still linger in the collective fantasy of French Riviera extravagance, where thousands descend annually to partake in a grand and flashy tradition in the name of cinema.
For the 75th Cannes, which concludes with the Palme d’Or presentation on Saturday, Associated Press photographer Petros Giannakouris has stalked the red carpet and strolled the Croisette for glimpses of classic Cannes. In his images, past and present eras collide, evoking the timeless allure of the world’s largest film festival.
Here is the sensational whirlwind of life in Cannes, where dresses get caught in elevators, eyes turn every time the doors of an official car open, and grand hotel lobbies bustle with activity. Some images show the guarded divisions of Cannes, with security lines lining the parameters of the festival. Others wander into dreamland: a woman in costume waiting on a park bench like in a fairy tale.
For Giannakouris, who was shooting in the Ukraine until the end of April, it was a welcome break from reality.
FONT: AP