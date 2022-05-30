The glamor of Kristen Stewart in Cannes

The actress wore a red tweed jumpsuit by Chanel.

Risten Stewart is in France promoting his new film ‘Crimes of the Future’ by director David Cronenberg which was presented at La Croisette for the competition for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress has been wearing sophisticated looks by Chanel, a firm for which she has been an ambassador for several years, and during her appearances she did not want to miss the opportunity to add her own style to her wardrobe. Sample of them was the last appearance of her.

The Oscar nominee for Best Actress for the biographical film of Princess Diana opted for a tweed jumpsuit that was recently released by the French maison belonging to the Resort 2023 collection. The model was distinguished by a vibrant red color with a pattern of white squares and silver buttons.

She chose to wear the top part unbuttoned to emulate a pronounced neckline and combined her look with black platforms and yellow glasses that gave her that chic and carefree air that distinguishes the 32-year-old American interpreter.

Images: Classes

