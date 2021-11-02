The Glasgow glacier, in Antarctica – Terra & Poli is dedicated to Cop 26

On the proposal of the research world it was named Glasgow, after the city that hosts the Cop 26, the Antarctic glacier at risk of melting and is the ninth that since 1979 has been dedicated to an event or an international document on the climate; and also one of the nine most endangered glaciers in West Antarctica. This was announced by the European Space Agency (ESA), whose satellites constantly monitor the nine glaciers, concentrated in the region Getz.

The new name was added in the cartography of Antarctica at the request of researchers from the British University of Leeds. The decision came on the basis of data collected by satellites Sentinel 1, of the Copernicus program of ESA and the European Commission, and from the satellite CryoSat ESA: indicate that the melting of the nine glaciers of the Getz region has so far caused the release into the sea of ​​water that may be contained in 126 million Olympic swimming pools, causing a sea ​​level rise equal to 0.9 millimeters.

The first glacier dedicated to a climate event was Geneva, named after the first international conference organized in 1979;

in 1992 it was the turn of the glacier Rio, from the name of the city that gave its name to the United Nations convention for the protection of biodiversity and the fight against desertification;

three years later, in 1995, the glacier Berlin it became the symbol of the first Conference of the Parties (COP);

in 1997 it was the turn of the Kyoto glacier, dedicated to the protocol of Kyoto launched by Cop3.

Ten years later, in 2007, the glacier Bali underlined the role of the first report produced by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

In 2014 the glacier Stockholm it was dedicated to the IPCC report which until then had involved the largest number of researchers;

in 2015 it was the turn of the ice Paris, in honor of the protocol that indicated the goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels. In the same year the glacier Incheon he underlined the first interdisciplinary report, the result of three working groups of the IPCC.