The glasses with the most design are from Kartell

We enter the season of brand new glasses and choosing the right model is not an easy task. Nor is it to shape it. This challenge has been faced by four Italian design greats for Kartell’s first eyewear line.

There is a scene in the delicious Begin Again in which a music producer (played by Mark Ruffalo, who you can watch on Netflix the adam project) listens for the first time to a singer-songwriter (performed by Keira Knightley) and in her head (and on screen through the magic of cinema) the instruments and the arrangement of the song begin to sound. Something similar happens with the architects in front of a space or the creators before a material.

Privileged looks of his that arouse more than admiration among those of us who lack it. From now on we can at least fantasize about possessing that farsightedness by sporting a pair of glasses that are pure design. The rdago is from Kartell, a firm with which he recently associated Zara in a very special collaboration and to which nothing can resist, including the design of an electric Fiat 500. “When Claudio Luti [CEO de la compaa] calls you, you never know what to think”, he joked Ferruccio Laviani during the presentation in the Milanese store of the firm.

Laviani, Fabio November (author of the mask chair of the successful series Lupine), Roberto Dordoni and Piero Lissoni They are the four aces that have launched into this adventure, there present and in duplicate: their faces on the billboard and protagonists of the promotional video because in addition to designing the glasses they have made models. It is not usual, but such a particular launch seemed to require it. “We sensed that in order to present a product that is worn on the face, we had to be part of the communication. It was a pleasant surprise,” admits Dordoni.

He has been the only one who has chosen to create specific models for men and women, in exercise of the freedom with which the proposal came to them. “There was no briefingwe have given them complete freedom”, assures Lorenza Luti, Director of Retail and Marketing of the company and main agitator of this optical project. The result is a Design line (which coexists with a general collection of eyewear) of the most diverse, according to the personality and the use that each creative makes of the glasses.

Women’s Loo-K glasses (185 euros) by Dordoni, in acetate finished with a tortoiseshell effect.



The most attractive narrative corresponds to Fabio Novembre. “Sunglasses are an option, an accessory, and for me, a sometimes much-needed reality check“. He has declined this idea in two models. The one he has called Shield “is the mask of heroes, as if you had a superpower: with them nothing can happen to you. The other is that of the intellectual, Line K, who follows the line of the eyebrows, with a lot of freedom to see. For me everything revolves around a balance between hero and intellectual What do we need”.

In addition, it has rescued as a reference some mirrors from the 70s designed by Anna Castelli Ferrieri, founder of Kartell. Regarding the chromatic range, he recognizes that he has adopted a primary perspective, colors of nature: the earth, the sky, the darkness. “If today you want to see the green reality, then you wear that pair.”

Piero Lissoni dares with his Eyeliner design (185 euros) that frames the eyes with a double tone.



Ferruccio Laviani wears his light Segmenti Round frame (196 euros) with a “soft touch” finish and poses next to one of Kartell’s icons, the Kabuki lamp.



How much do Kartell glasses cost?

Between the general collection and the design collection, Kartell Eyewear adds 100 references with prices ranging between 180 and 200 euros; optical frames will be sold in specialized stores and sunglasses, in their own stores. Lorenza Luti affects the dimension of the project.

“We did not want to make a capsule, but a complete collection. We have been doing it for more than two years and there will be continuity, more models every year. It is a new adventure, but consistent with our values: design and innovation. Also a new application for materials that we developed, such as Transparency”. Also the KartellBio, a acetate made from cotton and wood fibers in the process of reconciliation between plastic and sustainability that the brand has undertaken.

Eyeliner Round Tortoise model, by Piero Lissoni, 196 euros.



The directive confirms something that can be felt when talking with the designers: making glasses seemed exciting to them. “Everyone received the proposal happy to have the opportunity to do something other than a chair or a table.” Designing frames has a technical component for which these creators have had the support of an optical consultant, in charge of guiding them through the peculiarities of this accessory and from time to time saying no.

“Designing one thing or another, a chair or glasses, is a matter of scale,” Dordoni reasons. “It can have a different complexity, but it’s always imagining a form. The hardest part is the ergonomics. In the case of a chair, without being easy, you already have the knowledge. In the case of glasses, the challenge is to make the shape wearable.”

All were experimental subjects of their designs who tested on their own nose. Piero Lissoni joked about it in the presentation: “Glasses are a wonderfully vain concept and I am. When Claudio and Lorenza asked me what I thought about designing glasses, my answer was, where is the catch?

Fabio Novembre with Shield K (196 euros), the superhero glasses.

