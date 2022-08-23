The global market for digital medicine

The value of the global telemedicine market is constantly increasing. Remote monitoring of patients is gaining ground, because it is comfortable for all parties, without affecting the treatments. The covid-19 pandemic led to significant growth in this demand. The other factor that has favored the boom of this formula has been the government initiative in emerging countries.

For example, the Indian government announced last summer its plan to launch an incentive system for dozens of entities based on artificial intelligence and digital health. Thanks to these projects, the beneficiary companies have been able to intensify research and development of solutions that go beyond the global coronavirus emergency, although its consequences continue to be felt. Latin American countries such as Chile, Uruguay or Colombia walk this path.

Thus, mental health problems that require urgent or continuous attention proliferate. In fact, in 2020 alone, there was a 25% increase in diagnoses of anxiety and depression, according to the World Health Organization. Experts add that women and young people are especially vulnerable to this threat. For this reason, professionals from institutions like AccessHealth worked like never before.

For elderly patients, these measures are very appropriate. If trips to hospitals are avoided, the risks of infection are minimized, a common cause of complications and even deaths in a population as sensitive as this one. This transformation, framed in the fourth industrial revolution, generates unprecedented business opportunities.

Healthcare AI is receiving abundant investment, both public and private, to promote innovation for wellness and healthcare. Executives like the one in Malta are running ambitious campaigns and moves. Intpurple Technologies was commissioned by this administration for AI-powered healthcare software from the Felixacare platform. Medical tourism activities have experienced a historic upturn in recent years.

After the restrictions due to the pandemic, foreign citizens travel to other territories to receive quality treatment like never before. Before or after these health expeditions, telemedicine or state-of-the-art computing can improve the service. AMD Global Telemedicine, Chiron Health, Teladoc, Cerner Corporation, Honeywell International, Docademic, Aerotel Medical System or Lumed Health, among many others, are the main agents of this global change.