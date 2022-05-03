The globalization we want, by Núria Mas

The pandemic and the war in Ukraine are once again putting global globalization to the test, which had already moderated since the financial crisis ( slowbalization ).

On the one hand, with the sanctions on Russia, the world is moving towards a bifurcation into two large blocs: that of Western economies led by the US and the bloc led by China. Economically, this bifurcation can lead to a reduction in competition and force global companies to duplicate their production chains to meet the standards of the different blocks. Geopolitically, a bifurcated world worsens relations between countries and reduces diplomatic solutions to conflicts: we must not forget that if it has been possible to put pressure on Russia with sanctions, it is precisely because we had an important relationship.

The cause of job losses is not globalization but technology

On the other hand, the lack of response to serious problems of the population has favored the growth of parties that offer easy answers. Although it is clear that globalization has been positive in general terms –it has lifted millions of people out of poverty and it has been precisely the countries that are most open to globalization that have fared best in recent decades–, it is also true that not enough has been done to compensate those who have been harmed. In recent years real wages have fallen and corporate profits have grown as a percentage of GDP. Some things have not gone well enough, but blaming globalization for inequality and the few opportunities of some population groups is the easy excuse that some parties, like Le Pen’s, have been quick to remove.

A giant android performs maintenance tasks on the Japanese railway network WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY / Reuters

The key question is not whether globalization is yes or globalization is not, but what kind of globalization do we want? We must deactivate the simplistic political debate, to delve deeply into what are the policies that allow us to promote the unquestionable advantages of globalization, making them compatible with the implementation of policies that prioritize the well-being of the population, health, sustainability or all that that we consider essential.

The reality is that the problem is much more complex. The IMF or the OECD find that an important cause of the loss of jobs in advanced economies during the period of growth of globalization is not globalization but technology, which has eliminated certain jobs from our countries. To help those left behind by this technological revolution, training policies are needed to extend the benefits of technologies to everyone, and to promote technologies that complement workers and increase productivity.

If we do not solve the basic structural problems, we can end up with a much more fragmented world, where the majority are worse off economically. Fortunately, we have a generation of young people who can no longer conceive of a world that is not interconnected in many dimensions (movement of people, goods, networks…) which they will refuse to give up. They will help us to think about the globalization that we want and, we hope, they will not settle for answers that are too simple.