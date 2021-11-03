“The goal against Salernitana was important for me and the team. I want to score and make more assists”

The midfielder of the Naples, Piotr Zielinski, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the Europa League match between the Azzurri and the Legia Warsaw. Here is what is highlighted:

“I have had few opportunities to challenge Polish teams, I come here for a game that counts, I’m happy, but I hope to win tomorrow. The goal against Salernitana was important for me, but above all for the team. I have always been calm despite some physical problems, but now it is over and I am returning to my levels.

Legia Warsaw Naples press conference Spalletti Zielinski

Zielinski: “I’d like to score more goals and assists. Tomorrow it will be complicated”

The difficulties of the Legia Warsaw? “Difficult to explain. They have good players, for years they have been the strongest in Poland. I hope they will return to their levels, but after this match. The environment will be very hot. We care a lot about the competition, we have a large and strong squad and we have everything to play it all the way. “

Score more than last season? “Yes, I would like to score more, score goals and assists to give more to the team and help teammates do better. “

Legia divasrso compared to the first leg? “Yes, they will play differently than in Naples, I think they will be more offensive but for us it doesn’t change much, we are well prepared and we have to win. The sensations are good, but I will play like every game to show my best side. “



