“The goal disallowed for us is madness, once again the regulation has been changed. I expect an explanation.”

Gian Piero Gasperini is speaking at the end of the match against Roma.

How do you read this race?

“Roma finished us well, we made mistakes but we did good things. We took yet another cold goal, 4-5 rebounds… These are goals that put you in difficulty. During the match, we recovered, we shortened the distance, then in the second half we were playing at a goal, then that episode of the goal disallowed changed everything, I expect an explanation. If Palomino has touched it it’s offside, but the images seem to tell me something else… This is an own goal by Cristante, Palomino says he hasn’t touched it, guys but are we kidding? Let us see that he touches it and no one talks, how can he be interpreted differently, the referee told us that Palomino deflected it, we were ready to start from 2-2 to 20 ‘from the end, maybe we lose anyway but it’s a another match with an Atalanta in great condition. Otherwise it’s madness, let us see the pictures, the referee gave a goal. Palomino’s goal was reported and then offside, I don’t know what to say, for the umpteenth time we change the regulation ”.

Did it lack some quality?

“Yes, we made some technical mistakes, we missed some support, some shots and also thanks to Roma for how they defended themselves. In the second half, having said that, we reached a balance and it is useless to turn it too much. This stuff must be explained here, without detracting from Rome. They gave us an explanation that doesn’t exist, this stuff takes away credibility, this has nothing to do with it. It’s not that the images change them, where Palomino gets the ball, he doesn’t even touch it, but what are we talking about? We are twisting the rules, why are the referees not talking? As long as the game is over, the credibility of football is at stake. Guys don’t scramble on mirrors, an official judge has to come and it has to be like that all the time, this here is stuff that doesn’t stand up. Otherwise we are always there to play, if this is offside and it is so by regulation from the next times “.

Gasperini at the press conference

The match?

“The referee gave the goal, then they told him it was offside. Then, reviewing the images, we saw that Cristante took the ball. people qualified to explain the episode, maybe they convince me. They don’t have to explain to me, but to everyone. The cameras are relentless, there’s no mistaking them. If they have a camera that says Palomino touched it, but the player said so immediately. “

How much did it weigh?

“We conceded two bad goals, the third closed. We made mistakes, but at a certain point we were playing for a goal. We had reached a draw, then maybe Roma win, but this thing is inexplicable. With more people than they see this episode and they take my goal away, they have to come and explain it to me.

The controversy of the Christmas shirt?

“I don’t know what you’re talking about. I thought it was a fundamentally beneficial thing, like every year. Surely there have been mistakes, but it’s not the Mole. The only thing I’m sorry is that in an important game you pay attention to other things here in Bergamo. We didn’t feel involved. ”

How annoying is it to lose with 70% possession?

“It bothers in this way, it is inexplicable, they are too striking episodes, they must be explained, it is not the first time in the league. It is now gone, I cannot understand. I do not understand the goal canceled in Djimsiti with Fiorentina, they are points and things change. This episode here is incomprehensible. Tomorrow we will see everything we did wrong, but all this does not detract from Roma’s performance. When you lose a bit heavily like today, perhaps in some respects it is better, this episode is very heavy, it takes away credibility “.

In your opinion, is it possible to have a meeting with the referees to clarify this?

“You don’t understand the rules. This is an episode in itself, there are 3-4 people, they give an interpretation all together. You have to do jurisprudence, otherwise it’s not possible. They don’t have to explain to me, whoever is there is the rules. you know, I hope so. Then if they tell me that it’s always offside, okay, they’ll have changed the rules. We’ll know for the future. “