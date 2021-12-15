“The goal is oxygen for Pussetto and Success. Samardzic shines and admits that… ”- SOS Fanta

After the victory in the Italian Cup against Crotone, the Udinese coach Cioffi spoke thus to the official channel of the club: “Today the team had a great impact on an unexpected match, Samardzic in particular he showed his talent today and also showed a marked improvement on some shortcomings that he himself admits to having. I have had important responses from everyone and I am also happy for Nacho (Pussetto, ed), I have had many confirmations and several encouraging signs, but the thing I liked the most is the attitude I have seen from the whole team. The goal is oxygen for the strikers so Pussetto and Success who found the goal were good, too bad for Nestorovski and Forestieri who came close but nevertheless gave their all. De Maio also played an excellent match, seasoned with goals ”.

Udineseblog.it reports further words of the coach: “I have no doubts, I have a clear picture of the team, I know I can count on everyone, for example tonight Forestieri from fifth to left did not bat an eye, Molina also, no one in our team has alibis, everyone fits. Molina in midfield? We are not full in midfield, just experiment. Samardzic? He is a talent, like Soppy, Perez, have immense potential but everyone has to work on performance in terms of consistency