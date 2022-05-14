2022-05-14

Diego Vazquez gave his first statements as coach of the Honduran National Team, making clear a single objective for the commitments of the League of Nations: win.

In the words of the Argentine helmsman in the Fútbol a Fondo program, he denoted his enthusiasm for the role he will have at the helm of the “H”.

“We come with great enthusiasm to offer a coaching staff, I don’t really like the word -work- because this is a pleasure for us, I like to rehearse and give my best.

Regarding the details of his contract, he did not provide many details and only limited himself to expressing that “we come to rehearse and play these games, but it is something that I cannot say much because it is not yet concrete”, although it is clear that the Selection Commission bet on an interim technician, only for three games.

And he added: “The goal is to win and qualify, the selection comes from a not very positive process of losing a lot; our message is to win, the only thing we think about is Curaçao on day 3 and all our minds are focused on Curaçao and then Canada, that is the reality”.