“The goal remains to qualify for the Champions League”

Juventus: the words of Bonucci

“Having won the award means once again being recognized, especially by colleagues, which is the best and most important thing for our work. When colleagues recognize the importance of what you do on the pitch, for the group and in the team, it is always something more than the other. I received this award, certainly there is great joy. It was a wonderful 2021, the victory of the European Championship, the conquest of the Champions qualification with Juve. It was truly a great year for me, this is the second time I have entered the Fifa Top 11. When the numbers and these facts speak, there is little to add “.

Bonucci on the Juventus goal

“The desire to make a difference never fails. It is what led me to receive these awards this year. I have always believed in goals, in wanting them and in being among the best in the world in the history of football. I managed. Now the goal is to qualify for the Champions League with Juve and to fight to the last to win this year’s. Then with the national team in March the game with Macedonia awaits us, which is very important. Hoping to play for the second with the aim of going to Qatar because it would be a great victory for everyone after the European Championship to reach the world qualification “.

Bonucci on Euro2020

“The night of Wembley is historic, impossible to forget even a second: from the journey that took us to the stadium, to the climate in the dressing room, to the warm-up, the cold goal immediately. beautiful, something incredible. Then I scored the goal that took us to penalties and took the penalty that weighed a lot because Belotti had made a mistake before me. .