The goals and dedication to Platini, but there’s more: Dybala is now the leader, Juve need him | First page

He had already put his face on it in Verona, when Juve went down. And now the face of the team that reacts with that first step to get out of the crisis is rightly his. By Paulo Dybala. That even in moments of difficulty, especially in times of difficulty, he is showing that he really wants to be the technical and emotional leader of Juve: as number ten, as captain. In the Champions League it was he who dragged the bianconeri against Zenit: two goals, with the second scored on the second attempt from the spot of pure personality, even an assist to unblock Alvaro Morata (not a little). But already in the last terrible week he had been the best in a depressed Juve, he seemed to preach in the desert, perhaps not able to win alone but really left alone to try to win. A post with Sassuolo, a crossbar with Verona, another post on zero to zero with Zenit: but that curse was broken one attempt after another.

AS A LEADER – He wanted to be considered a Juve leader, he was satisfied. And he is doing everything to deserve this status of captain among the captains, assuming all the responsibilities of the case that the new contract (now in the home straight) also provides. The decisive plays are there and remain. Then there is everything else. There is the exultation to celebrate the history of Juve, proposed only at the right moment: Michel Platini had already been reached against Inter, but that was the time to return to mid-field to try a last assault not to strike a pose . There is a request for support from the fans not for himself, but for his teammates in greater difficulty, like Morata himself. There is a call to the team not to stoop, to give courage to his team in a phase that would have been too easy to get caught up in fear. There is also the look with which he held the ball tight to retake the penalty after the first mistake, it is his moment and the responsibilities are always his.

IN HISTORY – And in the meantime he continues his climb in Juventus history. Detached Platini, joined and overtaken even John Charles, two legends who are still at 104 and 105 goals with the Juve shirt. Now Dybala is at 106, he is eleventh and see the top ten, there is Munerati in tenth place with 113 goals. Then the hunt will start for Roberto Baggio, ninth at 115 goals. A nice climb. But what matters is now in the league: Dybala is there, Juve not yet. He will take care of dragging her.