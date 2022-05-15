The goals in America vs. Puebla in the quarterfinals

The nets move on the field of the Azteca Stadium, in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, where the Águilas of Club América receive the Franja del Puebla, in search of a ticket to the semifinals of the League MX.

The first leg match between both teams ended in a one-goal draw, thanks to goals from Fernando Aristeguieta and Sebastián Cáceres, a score that benefited the Azulcremas due to the tiebreaker of the position in the table.

The scoreboard in this match was moved at 42 minutes, after a header by Henry Martin, who received a cross from Álvaro Fidalgo and finished off inside the small area.

At the close of the first half, the Strip was able to tie the match, thanks to a genius of Israrel Reyes, who took advantage of a series of rebounds in the América area and sent it to save with a Chilean.