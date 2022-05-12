Sports

The goals in the first leg quarterfinals (VIDEO)

Atlético de San Luis received the visit of the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX; where Nicolás Ibáñez scored the first goal of the afternoon at minute 5.

André Jardine’s San Luis managed to reach the quarterfinals by advancing from the Repechage, eliminating Rayados del Monterrey on penalties; while Guillermo Almada’s Tuzos advanced directly to the Liguilla at the end of the regular phase as leaders.

Just in the first minutes of the game, the Tuzos went ahead on the scoreboard in a play where Nico Ibáñez appeared practically alone inside the area to make a great header and score the first goal of the night at minute 5.

However, San Luis responded in the following minutes after a penalty on Murillo, which Germán Berterame charged in a great way to tie the game in the 25th minute.

