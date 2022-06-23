The Goddess undergoes emergency surgery in Germany during her European tour

Cuban singer Dianelys Alfonso Cartaya, better known as La Diosa de Cuba, had to undergo emergency surgery during her tour of Europe.

A few days ago, the interpreter of Las 40 Libras underwent surgery on one arm due to a bacterial infection, as confirmed in an interview with Cuban Newspaper.

The artist explained that, after a concert in Paris, France, on June 17, she had to be transferred to Germany for surgery due to discomfort in her arm.

The Goddess appeared at La Palme Salon, although she explained that she acted suffering from a very high fever, due to the infection that she already had in her arm.

In the images shared with the aforementioned medium, the artist can be seen giving her best on stage, despite the discomfort she was already suffering.

The Goddess said that apparently he suffered an abscess in his arm, which after surgery left a hole in his biceps, for which he is undergoing daily treatments to avoid another infection and achieve recovery of the affected area.

The wound at the same time caused the partial loss of the tattoo that the singer had done in honor of her husband, Rey El Mago.

The Goddess tour of Europe continues

Despite the intervention to which she was subjected less than a week ago, La Diosa is more than ready to return to the stages of the ‘Old Continent’.

The singer confirmed that, despite the fact that her discomfort took her to the hospital, she will not stop her presentations, because it is due to her audience.

“With me there is no lack of respect for my followers, it is my papaya from here to there that I came to make them dance, we continue this Friday 24 at El 1830 in Rome Monterotondo and On July 1 Toulouse is up to you”, wrote in a Facebook post.

The former member of the NG Banda waited for many years to be able to carry out this tour of Europe, and it is logical that she does not want her to be lost due to a minor health problem, from which she is already recovering.

Likewise, her fans also waited for years for the singer to be able to perform in those lands, for which she reiterated her commitment to them.

La Diosa arrived in Europe at the beginning of May, and has already been presented in Italy, Germany, France and Spain. A week ago, she announced that she added more dates to her tour, which has been the most successful.