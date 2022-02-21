“The Godfather”: 50 years after its premiere, the mythical saga is still valid

It is barely half a century old and it is already an unappealable classic of cinema. One that, moreover, has never lost its validity. Next Thursday the 24th, “The Godfather” returns to theaters to celebrate 50 years since its premiere, which occurred in March 1972 in the United States. And it does so with a digital and restored version, which required more than a thousand hours of color and audio corrections of the emblematic film.

“I’m very proud of ‘The Godfather,’ which certainly defined the first third of my creative life,” Francis Ford Coppola, the film’s director, said recently. “It is also gratifying to celebrate this milestone alongside the wonderful fans who have enjoyed the film for decades, the younger generations who still find it relevant, and all those who will discover it for the first time,” he added, according to The Mercury.

Based on the novel by Mario Puzo, with a script co-written by himself, the film tells the story of the Corleone family, a mafia clan that history places at a key moment: the one in which the patriarch, Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando)faces a crisis that leads him to choose a successor, one who turns out to be not the brash Sonny (James Caan), but the timid Michael. (Al Pacino)to whom circumstances will lead him to take charge of his family’s dirty business.

Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, John Cazale and Talia Shire (Coppola’s sister) also star in the film.

The making of the film is already a legend in its own right. Like what Hollywood I already had my eyes on Puzo’s novel even when it was barely a draft, and that he agreed to do it to pay off gambling debts; that the bosses of the paramount they were concerned with the performance of a short-lived director like Coppola and wanted to fire him to put Elia Kazan in his place; or that Brando’s election – who won one of the three Oscar of the film, but who rejected it by sending an actress dressed as a Native American to the ceremony – was also fervently rejected by the studio.

That legend will also be told on screen. And twice. Currently, a movie and a miniseries are being prepared about the making of “The Godfather”. The most advanced project is the miniseries, entitled “The offer” (“The offer”), of which a trailer is already circulating and has a release date: the next 28th of April by streaming platform Paramount+.

”The offer” focuses on the work of producers Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller, from “Whiplash”) and Robert Evans (Matthew Goode, from “Match point”) for carrying out this ambitious project, one that did not arouse security and that he was at the wing of a study that was not going through a good financial moment.

In the series, Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) plays Coppola, Patrick Gallo (“The Irishman”) is Mario Puzo and Justin Chambers (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is Marlon Brando.

Less is known about the film, but it has emerged that it will be directed and produced by Barry Levinson (“Rain Man”). Still untitled, the film will star Oscar Isaac as Coppola and Elizabeth Moss like his wife, Eleanor. Jake Gyllenhaal It will be Robert Evans.

“The Godfather” spawned a 1974 sequel as acclaimed and box-office hit as the first (which won six Oscars); in addition to a third part from 1990 that, although it did not have the impact of the original tape, has nevertheless remained valid. In 2020, in fact, a new version debuted in the United States, re-edited by Coppola, entitled “Coda: The death of Michael Corleone”. Even in the late ’90s, Coppola and Puzo got to work very early on a fourth installment, one that would continue the saga with Vincent Corleone (Andy Garcia), which he was to return to. Robert DeNiro as a young Vito (role of “The Godfather part II” for which he won the Oscar) and that he would even have Leonardo Dicaprio in the cast. But the project did not go beyond an idea, Puzo’s death in 1999 froze its development.

In any case, Paramount remain open to the possibility of a new sequel. Recently, through a statement, the studio stated: “While there are no imminent plans to make another ‘Godfather’ movie, given the continuing power of his legacy, it remains a possibility if the right story emerges.”