The godfather, Francis Ford Coppola: “This is how I avoided being fired”

Francis Ford Coppola Explains how he managed to avoid being fired during the making of The Godfather, despite many who wanted to get rid of him.

Already in the past, Francis Ford Coppola revealed that he had risked the dismissal during the production of The Godfather. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the film, which is about to return to cinemas in a restored version, Coppola has revealed the background of his missed dismissal. Oscar in 1971 with friend and colleague director Martin Scorsese. Scorsese tried to comfort him after Coppola won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Patton” by telling him that the studio would still not be able to fire him from “The Godfather” due to that win.

The Godfather: Al Pacino in a scene from the film

In a new interview with Empire, Francis Ford Coppola explained:

“What saved me was the Oscar I had won for Patton’s screenplay, and every week he saved me something else.”

Coppola had to fight tooth and nail to get Marlon Brando in the role of Vito Corleone, as the actor had a reputation for being “tough” and his latest work hadn’t grossed much at the box office. Paramount would have preferred Ernest Borgnine and were initially unimpressed when they saw Brando’s test video in the character of Don Vito Corleone, with the cotton mouth. Coppola recalls:

“After Marlon’s first day on the job, it was rumored that I was going to be fired that week because people watching the movie were complaining it was too dark, barely visible and he was muttering. When I said ‘Give me a chance, it’s her first day, put a second take on, ‘they said’ No, you can’t. ‘Then someone said’ The reason they don’t want you to do it is because this weekend they’re going to put a new director. ‘”.

To survive the production of The Godfather, Francis Ford Coppola eventually took a cue from the move Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) makes during the famous baptism montage. Instead of having all of his rivals murdered by Mafia hitmen, he simply decided not to have anyone trying to weaken him work at Paramount. As he explains:

“I immediately fired all the people who were on my team who were lobbying me to be kicked out. I shot the scene with Brando a second time and saved myself by firing all the people who were working to fire me. It was just like that: it was a whole touch-and-go production. There was a perception that I had some power. But in reality I didn’t have any power. “.