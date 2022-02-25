‘The Godfather’ regains some of its original dark shine

COPPOLA We had a first meeting between Gordy Willis, Dean Tavoularis [el diseñador de producción]Anna Hill Johnstone [la diseñadora de vestuario] and I about what the style was going to be. We talked about the use of darkness and light. [En las primeras escenas] Don Corleone’s office would be very dark compared to the bright, almost overexposed wedding photograph. That was deliberate. I know, and any really thoughtful person knows, what matters in the frame.

MOCKOSKI That is also a danger when we retransfer it. Everyone wants to make their mark and do something new. With the new technology, they try to put more light. You have this beautiful opening and they want to see all the details and the wood paneling. Well, that’s not the point. That’s not The Godfather.

Is this the kind of thing you paid attention to during the making of the original movie?

COPPOLA I can’t say that it was my nature to be preoccupied with photographic details. The Godfather It was a very hard experience for me. I was young. They pressured me and I defended myself. I brag a lot. I was glad I survived the experience of The Godfather and I didn’t want to know anything else. She didn’t even want to direct The Godfather II.

Did you ever get tired of seeing The Godfather?

COPPOLA No never.

MOCKOSKI It always makes me nervous to show it to him because maybe he will say: “Ah, but you know that what I would have liked and I couldn’t is to make these changes…” and here comes a different cut. But he sat and watched. He never gets tired of it and he has the best stories. [A Coppola] You told me when we did the last review that they didn’t want you to shoot the scene where Brando has a heart attack.

COPPOLA That was cut from the script. Paramount thought that when it cut to the graveyard scene, it would be known that he had died. but i stole it [la escena] arriving a little earlier to the wedding and placed the tomatoes in the same place. Brando said let me do this trick I do for mine [sus hijos]. And she did the orange peel trick. It was his idea and he saved me. Thanks to Marlon Brando and Dean Tavoularis for getting the tomatoes. We had to fly them in from somewhere else and it was a huge scandal what they cost for a scene that was cut from the script.

Do you have any desire to reissue The Godfather in the way that remodeled The Godfather: Part III and turned it into The Godfather, Epilogue?