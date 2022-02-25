‘The Godfather’ regains some of its original dark shine

In an effort to preserve The Godfather For future generations, Paramount, Coppola and their colleagues at American Zoetrope already worked together on reworked and revitalized versions of the film 15 years ago, in what was then dubbed “The Coppola Remaster.”
Now, for the 50th anniversary of The Godfather, which premiered in New York on March 15, 1972, Coppola and these studios have produced a new remaster. This latest edition has been created using higher-quality sources from the film, improved digital technology, and over 4,000 man-hours dedicated to repairing stains, tears, and other blemishes. (It opens in theaters Friday and on video March 22.)
As Coppola explained last week, “The whole thing is trying to make it look the same as it did in the original projection of The Godfatherwhen he was only two weeks old, not 20 or 50 years old.”
Coppola, now 82, said he never tired of scrutinizing the film. But naturally, any time he spends reflecting on The Godfather It brings back a series of emotions and memories: the pain of its strained production and the pride of its resounding success.
“You have to understand that, as a filmmaker, I didn’t really know how to make The Godfather“, said. “I learned to do The Godfather doing it”.
In a video interview with James Mockoski, film archivist and supervisor of the remastering of American Zoetrope, Coppola discussed the new work done at The Godfatherof the scenes he wanted to keep dark and the ones that almost got cut, and even included a comment about his latest movie in progress, Megalopolis. These are edited excerpts from that conversation.
Why was a remastering effort like this necessary?
FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA The studio system, which was so good at doing so many things, was always weak on this preservation issue. The Godfather It was incredibly successful in its time. But Paramount was not prepared for that success. Suddenly he found that it was being shown in New York in five theaters, because there was so much demand to see it, and then in other places around the world. Instead of saying that the original negative had to be preserved because it was going to be a valuable asset, they wore it down horribly because they used it to make so many copies. The copies began to differ a lot from what the film should be.
JAMES MOCKOSKI There is no great copy of The Godfather from the original premiere. So we’re basing it on the Gordy-approved remaster [el director de fotografía de la película, Gordon Willis]. Other than that, we had no idea what the movie was actually like when it was originally released.
COPPOLA And this is further complicated by the fact that Gordy Willis deliberately used a creative technique that was extremely dangerous. He flirted with underexposure—which is a sin—in parts of the frame. If the actor wasn’t in his place, if he was two feet from where Gordy had thought he was going to be, he could be left in total darkness. That made him beautiful, but he was very unforgiving.
How did you find the parts of the film that were used in this remaster?
MOCKOSKI After the previous remasters we find a little more. Paramount found it in other cans [de película]. They made an effort to impromptu reunite the first two films [para la televisión y tituladas La Trilogía El padrino] and when they cut the film, it ended up in other cans.
Is there any unused material from The Godfather that they could not locate?
MOCKOSKI The Godfather, due to their success, they did keep everything. Paramount had control of movies like The conversation [el drama de Coppola de 1974] and when it was closed and released, they took everything that was shot that didn’t make it on film and sent it to the footage department. So we have nothing more than what you see. Later, we keep everything from apocalypse now, blow to the heart and everything in our vaults.
[Una portavoz de Paramount confirmó esto, y añadió que el estudio tiene 36 tomas de La conversación en su biblioteca].
Is there anything in this remaster that you are still not completely satisfied with?
MOCKOSKI There are still things in the wedding scene that had degraded quality. But overall, in this remaster, it’s barely noticeable.
What’s it like to scrutinize every frame of The Godfather?
MOCKOSKI It’s fun to see things frame by frame, because you’ll be capturing things that no one really sees. When they do a fade or dissolve, you see someone with a clapperboard. There is a scene where the old man who sings the song at the wedding loses his false teeth.
This is a movie that, by the way, is supposed to be very dark. How do you know if the image is too dark or not dark enough?
COPPOLA We had a first meeting between Gordy Willis, Dean Tavoularis [el diseñador de producción]Anna Hill Johnstone [la diseñadora de vestuario] and I about what the style was going to be. We talked about the use of darkness and light. [En las primeras escenas] Don Corleone’s office would be very dark compared to the bright, almost overexposed wedding photograph. That was deliberate. I know, and any really thoughtful person knows, what matters in the frame.
MOCKOSKI That is also a danger when we retransfer it. Everyone wants to make their mark and do something new. With the new technology, they try to put more light. You have this beautiful opening and they want to see all the details and the wood paneling. Well, that’s not the point. That’s not The Godfather.
Is this the kind of thing you paid attention to during the making of the original movie?
COPPOLA I can’t say that it was my nature to be preoccupied with photographic details. The Godfather It was a very hard experience for me. I was young. They pressured me and I defended myself. I brag a lot. I was glad I survived the experience of The Godfather and I didn’t want to know anything else. She didn’t even want to direct The Godfather II.
Did you ever get tired of seeing The Godfather?
COPPOLA No never.
MOCKOSKI It always makes me nervous to show it to him because maybe he will say: “Ah, but you know that what I would have liked and I couldn’t is to make these changes…” and here comes a different cut. But he sat and watched. He never gets tired of it and he has the best stories. [A Coppola] You told me when we did the last review that they didn’t want you to shoot the scene where Brando has a heart attack.
COPPOLA That was cut from the script. Paramount thought that when it cut to the graveyard scene, it would be known that he had died. but i stole it [la escena] arriving a little earlier to the wedding and placed the tomatoes in the same place. Brando said let me do this trick I do for mine [sus hijos]. And she did the orange peel trick. It was his idea and he saved me. Thanks to Marlon Brando and Dean Tavoularis for getting the tomatoes. We had to fly them in from somewhere else and it was a huge scandal what they cost for a scene that was cut from the script.
Do you have any desire to reissue The Godfather in the way that remodeled The Godfather: Part III and turned it into The Godfather, Epilogue?
COPPOLA The Godfather, I would say there are no changes I want to make. There are some images that I have and am changing and others that I will not touch. But there is no general rule to know what they are. Ask me now, a movie, if I’m going to change it or not. Do you have any movies of mine that you want to ask me about?
Uh… I just saw again Dracula by Bram Stoker a few weeks ago. How about that one?
COPPOLA There are no changes in dracula. That’s the cut. dracula it’s a finished movie.
The Godfather It has already lasted 50 years. If it turns out to be the movie for which he is best known, are you calm?
COPPOLA I think it’s already the movie I’m best known for. If you ask everyone why I should even be considered important, they will say The Godfather. Maybe apocalypse now is a close second. apocalypse now it’s a more unusual and more interesting film, in some respects. But I always made films that I didn’t really know how to make and I learned from the film itself. That’s why my career is so strange. I guarantee you that Megalopolis it’s the most ambitious, most unusual, strangest movie I’ve ever tried to make and I have no idea how to make it. And I love that, because I know it will teach me.
