The Godfather, that’s why Jack Nicholson turned down the part of Michael Corleone

Of the many memorable roles played by Al Pacino during his legendary career, that of Michael Corleone is undoubtedly one of the most important: the protagonist of The Godfather was pivotal in launching the career of the Heat and Scarface star, but not everyone knows that another 90’s could have been in its place.

We are talking about Jack Nicholson: the star of The Shining, at the time already on the crest of the wave thanks to hits like Easy Rider, was in fact one of Francis Ford Coppola’s first choices for the role of Vito Corleone’s son. But what prompted the production to change its mind?

Nothing, in fact: it was Nicholson himself who refused the role, giving up the possibility of putting another performance from the annals of cinema on the curriculum by virtue of an enviable coherence. The actor of The Departed and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, in fact, declined Coppola’s offer, asserting that: “Italians should be interpreted by Italians“.

A stance that would certainly have been greatly appreciated nowadays, in a Hollywood much more attentive to issues of this type. What do you think? You would have liked to have seen the good Jack in the role of Michael Corleone? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, we remind you that in some time the restored version of The Godfather will arrive at the cinema.