“The gods are incredible!” Says Amelia Vega for her triple celebration

The Horford Vega family is celebrating triple, because this June 3 marks the 19 years ever since famous Dominican model Amelia Vega was crowned miss Universeher husband Al Horford celebrates his 37th birthdayIn addition, the large family celebrates the victory of the Boston Celticsteam where Al is named, in the first game of the NBA season finale held on Thursday night.

The basketball player and the Miss Universe married in 2011, together they have fathered four children.

Amelia Vega was the first and currently the only Dominican to have been crowned miss Universe in the fifty-second edition of the contest, it was held in Panama City.

While Al Horford is a professional player in the National Basketball Association (NBA), he is currently in the sports franchise Boston Celtics, who compete for the title of champion of the season against the Golden State Warriors.

Last Thursday night, the first match of the season finale took place in which Horford had a significant participation helping his team obtain the first victory.

“The Goddesses are incredible!”I post the model on her Instagram account upon noticing the coincidence that represents the union of these acts on this date.